 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sunset at Cordoba, Spain, with a bridge in the middle ground and the cathedral at background.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6672440
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV180.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Tuscany Town Panoramic Landscape | 4K UHD D-LOG - Perfect for colour grading! 23.976fps Casole d'Elsa in Tuscany, Italy. A picture-postcard sunset drone shot of a Tuscan town.
4k00:12Tuscany Town Panoramic Landscape | 4K UHD D-LOG - Perfect for colour grading! 23.976fps Casole d'Elsa in Tuscany, Italy. A picture-postcard sunset drone shot of a Tuscan town.
View of Barcelona from Montjuic
4k00:24View of Barcelona from Montjuic
Aerial video of the Monastery of San Juan de los Reyes and views of Toledo, Spain
4k00:51Aerial video of the Monastery of San Juan de los Reyes and views of Toledo, Spain
Panorama of green fields with a medieval castle and small town in the background
4k00:20Panorama of green fields with a medieval castle and small town in the background
The Beauty of Greece. The beautiful and classically constructed city of Athens, viewed from a popular overlook.
4k00:23The Beauty of Greece. The beautiful and classically constructed city of Athens, viewed from a popular overlook.
Scenic summer aerial view of the Prague Old Town pier architecture and Charles Bridge over Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic
4k00:16Scenic summer aerial view of the Prague Old Town pier architecture and Charles Bridge over Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic
prague, vitava river
hd00:12prague, vitava river
View on Hungarian Parliament
4k00:20View on Hungarian Parliament
See all

Related stock videos

Establishing Aerial View of Tower Bridge, Shard, London Skyline, London, United Kingdom
4k01:26Establishing Aerial View of Tower Bridge, Shard, London Skyline, London, United Kingdom
rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
hd00:14rome aerial view at sunrise flying over vatican city
Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
4k00:15Aerial Drone View: Historically and Culturally Rich Italian Town on the Sunny Day. Beautiful Old City With Medieval Churches and Cathedrals. River Runs through the City
rome city aerial view at sunrise flying to vatican city
hd00:23rome city aerial view at sunrise flying to vatican city
Beautiful 4K Timelapse day to night of Amsterdam skyline at sunset. The Netherlands, Europe.
4k00:15Beautiful 4K Timelapse day to night of Amsterdam skyline at sunset. The Netherlands, Europe.
LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
hd00:09LONDON - APRIL 11: People walking over Millennium bridge on April 11, 2013 in London, UK. It's a suspension bridge with a total length of 370 metres (1,214 ft) and a width of 4 metres (13 ft).
hyper lapse of St. Peter's Basilica, Sant Angelo Bridge, Vatican, Rome, Italy
4k00:08hyper lapse of St. Peter's Basilica, Sant Angelo Bridge, Vatican, Rome, Italy
Establishing Aerial View of Tower Bridge, Shard, London Skyline, London, United Kingdom
4k00:51Establishing Aerial View of Tower Bridge, Shard, London Skyline, London, United Kingdom

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial View Shot of London UK, Epic sunset, St Paul's Cathedral & City of London, Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
4k00:38Aerial View Shot of London UK, Epic sunset, St Paul's Cathedral & City of London, Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
Florence, Italy. Circa, 2016. Hyperlapsed view of the medieval Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river. From night to day.
4k00:12Florence, Italy. Circa, 2016. Hyperlapsed view of the medieval Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river. From night to day.
Iconic Angle, Aerial View Shot of London UK, St Paul's Cathedral & Millennium Bridge, United Kingdom, sunset light
4k00:40Iconic Angle, Aerial View Shot of London UK, St Paul's Cathedral & Millennium Bridge, United Kingdom, sunset light
Total Shot, Magnificent and Vast Capital City, Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, sunset late afternoon beautiful weather
4k00:16Total Shot, Magnificent and Vast Capital City, Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, sunset late afternoon beautiful weather

Related video keywords