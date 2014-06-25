0
Stock video
Wind turbine in the middle of a green field with some cows around and bright sun in a blue sky
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6667592
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|138.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Landscape view of wind turbines producing green energy against beautiful evening skies, panning shot.
Related stock videos
hd00:10Offshore wind farm Windpark Noordoostpolder near Urk, Flevoland, The Netherlands, with a seabird (european shag) on the foreground.
hd00:08Seabird (european shag) with offshore wind turbine farm on the background. Urk, Flevoland, The Netherlands.
4k00:13wind turbines and cattle in Wyoming prairie, late summer scenery with haze and smoke from forest wildfire
Related video keywords
alternative energyanimalsbluechangecleanclimateconservationcowsdaydevelopmentearthecoefficiencyelectricelectricityenergyenvironmentenvironmentalfieldfriendlygenerationgeneratorgrassgreenhorizoninnovationlandscapenaturenobodypowerpropellerrecyclingrenewableresourceskyspinningsunsunlightsupplysustainabletechnologytowerturbinewindwind farmwind powerwind turbinewindmill