 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Wind turbine in the middle of a green wheat field

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6667586
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV162.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Wind farm, single wind turbine in pine forest on sunny day in Finland
4k00:30Wind farm, single wind turbine in pine forest on sunny day in Finland
Wind power plant. Wind generators on field. Dolly shot of wind turbines on farm field. Alternative energy concept. Wind power generation
hd00:17Wind power plant. Wind generators on field. Dolly shot of wind turbines on farm field. Alternative energy concept. Wind power generation
Windmill
hd00:30Windmill
Windmill,use of nature power
hd00:13Windmill,use of nature power
Electricity generating wind turbine renewable energy, summer, Hekla Volcano, Iceland
hd00:19Electricity generating wind turbine renewable energy, summer, Hekla Volcano, Iceland
Wind turbine Generating Clean Electricity In Rural France
hd00:30Wind turbine Generating Clean Electricity In Rural France
Wind power turbine park around Kavarna town, Bulgaria, April 2019
hd00:07Wind power turbine park around Kavarna town, Bulgaria, April 2019
A good-sized private wind turbine spinning on a pole above an alder tree clump, backed by a blue sky with multi-layered clouds.
hd00:12A good-sized private wind turbine spinning on a pole above an alder tree clump, backed by a blue sky with multi-layered clouds.
See all

Related stock videos

Futuristic concept of engineer using hologram panel scanning farm land. Drone analyzes the field. Smart agriculture animation, internet of things. Industrial revolution. Future technology
4k00:15Futuristic concept of engineer using hologram panel scanning farm land. Drone analyzes the field. Smart agriculture animation, internet of things. Industrial revolution. Future technology
Professional Ecology Engineer holding futuristic gadget cheching efficiency data of wind turbines on background. Future eco technology concept, augmented reality of industrial future development.
4k00:24Professional Ecology Engineer holding futuristic gadget cheching efficiency data of wind turbines on background. Future eco technology concept, augmented reality of industrial future development.
Aerial view of windmills farm for energy production on beautiful cloudy sky at highland. Wind power turbines generating clean renewable energy for sustainable development
4k00:17Aerial view of windmills farm for energy production on beautiful cloudy sky at highland. Wind power turbines generating clean renewable energy for sustainable development
Wind turbines at sunrise in heavy fog. Wind farm generating green energy
4k00:36Wind turbines at sunrise in heavy fog. Wind farm generating green energy
Camera pulls back through rotating blades of a wind turbine in an offshore wind farm in the sea against low sun. Green and renewable energy concept. Realistic high quality 3d animation.
4k00:12Camera pulls back through rotating blades of a wind turbine in an offshore wind farm in the sea against low sun. Green and renewable energy concept. Realistic high quality 3d animation.
Technician and investor Using Infrared Drone Technology to Inspect Solar Panels and Wind Turbines in Solar cell Farm, Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
4k00:30Technician and investor Using Infrared Drone Technology to Inspect Solar Panels and Wind Turbines in Solar cell Farm, Solar cells will be an important renewable energy of the future.
Two offshore workers on the top of the windmill, wind farm
hd00:13Two offshore workers on the top of the windmill, wind farm
Epic shot of a woman hiking on the edge of the mountain against landscape with wind turbine power station on background. Concept of environmental engineering, renewable energy and love for nature.
4k00:19Epic shot of a woman hiking on the edge of the mountain against landscape with wind turbine power station on background. Concept of environmental engineering, renewable energy and love for nature.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

An young engineer is checking with laptop a correct operation and efficiency of windmills on a sunset. Concept: renewable energy, technology,electricity, service, green, future
4k00:16An young engineer is checking with laptop a correct operation and efficiency of windmills on a sunset. Concept: renewable energy, technology,electricity, service, green, future
Aerial Top View of wind farm and barns on green agriculture field
4k00:28Aerial Top View of wind farm and barns on green agriculture field

Related video keywords