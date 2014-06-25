0
Stock video
Young man kitesurfing near beach
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6667352
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|349.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|28.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Phuket beach sea. Summer beach and sea in Sunday. Beach space area beautiful. At Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand. On September 2020. 3840x2160p. 4K. UHD. Video Clip. Landscape sea concept.
hd00:14People are engaged in kitesurfing turquoise sea water, Zanzibar beach, paradise tropical island aerial view
hd00:09HIKKADUWA, SRI LANKA - FEBRUARY 2014: The view of the waves on Hikkaduwa beach while surfers are enjoying the ocean. Hikkaduwa is famous for its beautiful beaches.
hd00:12People are engaged in kitesurfing turquoise sea water, Zanzibar beach, paradise tropical island aerial view
Related stock videos
hd00:15Athletic Young Man Jumping From Cliff Into Ocean Sea Water Muscular Adventure Extreme Sports Lifestyle Hobby Vacation Clear Beach Slow Motion Leisure Activity Gopro HD
4k00:20Young cool millennial man, teenager hipster in california rides his skateboard on boardwalk beach. Action wide shot of man perform skateboard tricks on sunny day in tourist spot
hd00:12Freedom Vacation Fun Splash Water Diver Active Muscular Fit Adventure Diving Extreme Sport Holiday Leisure Activity Gopro HD
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:21SLOW MOTION: Active young man on surfboard rides a beautiful tube wave all the way to the sunlit shore. Pro surfer carves a perfect glassy barrel wave to the beach. Cool shot of athletic male surfing.
4k00:20Aerial moving forward across a tropical coral reef to a catamaran quickly windsurfing through the sea, with cloudy skies and a rugged mountain background - Oahu, Hawaii
Related video keywords
actionaction sportsactiveadventureairathleticbeachblueboardboardingclear skyenergyenjoymentextremeextreme sportsfitfitnesskitekite boardkite boardingkite surfkite surferkite surfingleisure activitymanmotionmovementnatureoceanone personoutsiderecreational pursuitseaseascapeskyspainspeedsportsummersunlightsurfsurfersurfingwaterwater shotwater sportswavewindwind surfingyoung adult