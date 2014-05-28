 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A sleeping patient moves his fingers slightly

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6440453
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV132.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Female hand with needle at operating room
hd00:08Female hand with needle at operating room
Close-up hands of female clothes designer and customer choosing cloth for dress decor in atelier. Seamstress showing materials to client for tailoring in design studio
4k00:38Close-up hands of female clothes designer and customer choosing cloth for dress decor in atelier. Seamstress showing materials to client for tailoring in design studio
Slow motion young male hands getting dressed at morning buttons cuffs on a shirt preparing for work business clothing formal boss gentleman businessman fashion elegance comfortable fabric close up
hd00:10Slow motion young male hands getting dressed at morning buttons cuffs on a shirt preparing for work business clothing formal boss gentleman businessman fashion elegance comfortable fabric close up
Young woman on lip Augmentation in a clinic. Anesthetic injection Silicone implant lips thickening injection
hd00:19Young woman on lip Augmentation in a clinic. Anesthetic injection Silicone implant lips thickening injection
Aged male showing empty wallet, financial crisis, retirement savings, need
hd00:06Aged male showing empty wallet, financial crisis, retirement savings, need
Man exchanging japanese yen for dollars, currency transaction, changer service
4k00:15Man exchanging japanese yen for dollars, currency transaction, changer service
Professional manicurist man pulls out tools for manicure before the procedure.
hd00:06Professional manicurist man pulls out tools for manicure before the procedure.
Aged male showing empty wallet, financial crisis, retirement savings, need
4k00:06Aged male showing empty wallet, financial crisis, retirement savings, need
See all

Related stock videos

Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
4k00:22Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
Senior grandmother massaging hand suffering from joint pain. Older woman having rheumatoid arthritis. Elder adult lady touching wrist feeling hurt. Osteoarthritis geriatric disease concept. Close up
4k00:07Senior grandmother massaging hand suffering from joint pain. Older woman having rheumatoid arthritis. Elder adult lady touching wrist feeling hurt. Osteoarthritis geriatric disease concept. Close up
Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit.
hd00:11Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit.
A little girl holds and kisses a hospital patient’s hand which has a monitor attached
hd00:18A little girl holds and kisses a hospital patient’s hand which has a monitor attached
Girl's diabetic puncture the finger to measure blood sugar level, close-up. Measuring the level of glucose in the blood, glucometer.
4k00:11Girl's diabetic puncture the finger to measure blood sugar level, close-up. Measuring the level of glucose in the blood, glucometer.
A wide shot of a doctor interacting with concerned family members about health of an old patient. A friendly female physician talking checking examining grandfather senior elder man in the house
4k00:17A wide shot of a doctor interacting with concerned family members about health of an old patient. A friendly female physician talking checking examining grandfather senior elder man in the house
medicine, age, health care and people concept - senior man and doctor meeting in medical office at hospital
hd00:12medicine, age, health care and people concept - senior man and doctor meeting in medical office at hospital
Close up of smiling young Indian woman volunteer showing hands sign heart shape looking at camera. Healthy heart health life insurance, love and charity, voluntary social work, organ donation concept.
4k00:22Close up of smiling young Indian woman volunteer showing hands sign heart shape looking at camera. Healthy heart health life insurance, love and charity, voluntary social work, organ donation concept.
Same model in other videos
Two female young adult doctors paying close attention to a mammogram
hd00:06Two female young adult doctors paying close attention to a mammogram
Young adult female patient looks worried at the waiting room at hospital. Close up.
hd00:12Young adult female patient looks worried at the waiting room at hospital. Close up.
Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room
hd00:17Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room
Two female young adult doctors paying close attention to a mammogram and talking about it
hd00:15Two female young adult doctors paying close attention to a mammogram and talking about it
Young adult female patient looks worried at the waiting room at hospital
hd00:14Young adult female patient looks worried at the waiting room at hospital
Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room. Camera moves around
hd00:19Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room. Camera moves around
Female hand with needle at operating room
hd00:08Female hand with needle at operating room
Young adult female patient feels happy after checking test results at the waiting room at hospital
hd00:13Young adult female patient feels happy after checking test results at the waiting room at hospital

Related video keywords