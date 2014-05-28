0
Stock video
Two female young adult doctors paying close attention to a mammogram and talking about it
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6439919
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|182 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:06Portrait of two young adult female doctors, looking at camera and smiling in a waiting room at hospital
4k00:07Young attractive african male and asian female students are moving down corridor discussing something lively and gesturing passing by another couple standing near high window
4k00:21pizza delivery concept. teen boy delivers a box of pizza. slow motion video. fast food concept lifestyle fast food delivery
Related stock videos
4k00:12Mid Adult Female Doctor Shows Something on a Tablet to Her Young Female Patient. Both Smile and Feel Relaxed.
4k00:09Mid Adult Female Doctor Consults Young Female by Showing to Her Tablet Computer with X-Ray. Woman Holds her Stomach. Both Smile
4k00:11Mid Adult Female Doctor Shows Something on a Tablet to Her Young Female Patient. They Talk and Smile.
4k00:19The daughter visited her mother to have a mammogram in the hospital. The doctors diagnosed that her mother was in good health. The couple embraced each other with smiles and was happy.
Same model in other videos
hd00:17Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room
hd00:19Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room. Camera moves around