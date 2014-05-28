0
Stock video
Two female young adult doctors paying close attention to a mammogram
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6439916
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12A woman at home opens a cardboard box, sitting on the floor in an empty living room and talking on the phone
4k00:28Scientists test for Covid-19 or Corona virus By using science tubes and tablet to research and treat illness in a laboratory or hospital. Medical treatment concepts
Related stock videos
4k00:12Mid Adult Female Doctor Shows Something on a Tablet to Her Young Female Patient. Both Smile and Feel Relaxed.
Same model in other videos
hd00:17Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room
hd00:19Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room. Camera moves around