0
Stock video
Young adult female doctor checking patient's blood pressure
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6430949
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|164.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Young male Caucasian doctor standing in a meeting room giving a presentation to a diverse group of medical colleagues who listen. Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
hd00:57Two beautiful young doctors women double check files with a laptop. One of them is wearing glasses, a second good vision
4k00:164k / Ultra HD version Portrait of smiling male doctor on a hospital ward with other medical staff working and taking care of patients in the background. In slow motion. Shot on RED Epic
4k00:31Mature Dentist Man Tooth Treatment Holding Drill Tools Mouth Open Dental Center. Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160
4k00:29Mid adult man visiting optometrist, female doctor making notes in medical chart and examining eyes of patient with ophthalmoscope and lens
hd00:11Delighted children practicing science tests with a teacher in a chemistry class at school. Close-up of students pouring chemical liquid into a glass tube under supervision of their teacher.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
4k00:10Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.
4k00:09Female doctor use stethoscope to listen heart of elderly woman patient. Nurse home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation
4k00:08Female doctor pediatrician using stethoscope listen heart of happy healthy cute preschool kid boy give high five to child patient at medical visit with dad in hospital, children healthcare concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:17Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room
hd00:19Young adult female patient falls asleep after taking a breath into the anesthesia mask at the operating room. Camera moves around
Related video keywords
aptitudebeautifulblood pressurebrunettecarecaucasiancheckingcliniccuffdoctorexaminingexpressing positivityfemalefriendlinessfriendlyfront viewhappyhealthhealthcarehispanichospitalhypertensionlatinomeasuremeasurementmedicalmedical exampatientpeoplepositiveprofessionalreal peoplesmilestethoscopetalkingtwo personuniformwarmwhite coatwomanyoung adult