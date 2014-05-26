 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6428084
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV80.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital
hd00:05Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital
Portrait of a young adult, female, confidence doctor looking at camera in an operating room at hospital
hd00:06Portrait of a young adult, female, confidence doctor looking at camera in an operating room at hospital
Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital
hd00:08Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital
Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera and smiling in an operating room at hospital. The camera moves around
hd00:12Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera and smiling in an operating room at hospital. The camera moves around
Professional cheerful young gomn caucasian doctor writing medical report for patients working in modern hospital glass office smiling to camera.
4k00:13Professional cheerful young gomn caucasian doctor writing medical report for patients working in modern hospital glass office smiling to camera.
Female doctor offering pills. Young medical professional holds and gives pills in blister pack to someone, smiling.
4k00:12Female doctor offering pills. Young medical professional holds and gives pills in blister pack to someone, smiling.
In the Hospital, Professional Female Obstetricians, Works with Ultrasound Control Panel, Turns around and Smiles on Camera. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:08In the Hospital, Professional Female Obstetricians, Works with Ultrasound Control Panel, Turns around and Smiles on Camera. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Confident Medical Doctor Woman Talking Looking Camera About Hospital Activities
4k00:16Confident Medical Doctor Woman Talking Looking Camera About Hospital Activities
See all

Related stock videos

Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:12Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
4k00:09sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
hd00:14Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
Swedish nurse with mask during the Coronavirus pandemic. Close up in slow motion.
4k00:06Swedish nurse with mask during the Coronavirus pandemic. Close up in slow motion.
Happy young european woman doctor wearing white medical coat and stethoscope looking at camera. Smiling female physician posing in hospital office. Positive general practitioner close up face portrait
4k00:08Happy young european woman doctor wearing white medical coat and stethoscope looking at camera. Smiling female physician posing in hospital office. Positive general practitioner close up face portrait
Portrait of tired exhausted nurse or doctor having a coffee break outside in the morning. COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic. ARRI Alexa Mini
4k00:18Portrait of tired exhausted nurse or doctor having a coffee break outside in the morning. COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic. ARRI Alexa Mini
Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.
4k00:10Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:16Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:18Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling biracial female dentist with female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:13Portrait of smiling biracial female dentist with female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of happy asian female nurse wearing face mask holding tablet in hospital, smiling to camera. medicine, health and healthcare services during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:17Portrait of happy asian female nurse wearing face mask holding tablet in hospital, smiling to camera. medicine, health and healthcare services during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords