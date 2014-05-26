 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a young adult female patient, looking at camera and smiling in a waiting room at hospital

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6428072
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV217 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Pretty school girl trying different hairstyles in mirror, preparing for party
hd00:26Pretty school girl trying different hairstyles in mirror, preparing for party
Businesswoman talking to camera
hd00:26Businesswoman talking to camera
Pretty school girl trying different hairstyles in mirror, preparing for party
4k00:26Pretty school girl trying different hairstyles in mirror, preparing for party
beautiful fun girl shows gesture two outdoors
hd00:10beautiful fun girl shows gesture two outdoors
Young woman doctor clinic. Doctor at work in the clinic. Health care, health care for people.
hd00:10Young woman doctor clinic. Doctor at work in the clinic. Health care, health care for people.
Young Beautiful Asian Girl with problem skin. Acne treatment stages - 1st day of 28. Commercial ready woman skin care concept.
4k00:14Young Beautiful Asian Girl with problem skin. Acne treatment stages - 1st day of 28. Commercial ready woman skin care concept.
smiling successful woman with arms crossed on a modern office background 4 K
4k00:07smiling successful woman with arms crossed on a modern office background 4 K
A Hispanic businesswoman poses for a portrait in the doorway to an office. A Latina executive looks at the camera. 4k
4k00:26A Hispanic businesswoman poses for a portrait in the doorway to an office. A Latina executive looks at the camera. 4k
See all

Related stock videos

Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:12Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
4k00:09sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
hd00:14Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
Swedish nurse with mask during the Coronavirus pandemic. Close up in slow motion.
4k00:06Swedish nurse with mask during the Coronavirus pandemic. Close up in slow motion.
Happy young european woman doctor wearing white medical coat and stethoscope looking at camera. Smiling female physician posing in hospital office. Positive general practitioner close up face portrait
4k00:08Happy young european woman doctor wearing white medical coat and stethoscope looking at camera. Smiling female physician posing in hospital office. Positive general practitioner close up face portrait
Portrait of tired exhausted nurse or doctor having a coffee break outside in the morning. COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic. ARRI Alexa Mini
4k00:18Portrait of tired exhausted nurse or doctor having a coffee break outside in the morning. COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic. ARRI Alexa Mini
Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.
4k00:10Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:16Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business during covid 19 pandemic.
Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:18Portrait of smiling caucasian female dental nurse with female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling biracial female dentist with female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:13Portrait of smiling biracial female dentist with female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of asian female doctors wearing face masks, using tablet and discussing in hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:16Portrait of asian female doctors wearing face masks, using tablet and discussing in hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords