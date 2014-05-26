0
Stock video
Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera and smiling in a waiting room at hospital. The camera moves around.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 6428066
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|206.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13Close up portrait of attractive young female using laptop on abstract maze background. Strategy and career concept. HD Slow motion
4k00:21POV. Close up of the brunette woman smiling in the camera while doing selfie in the living room. Portrait. Indoors
4k00:17Portrait shot of Caucasian beautiful young woman doctor smiling at camera and holding folder. Close up of pretty happy female physician smile. Medic in uniform in clinic. Indoors.
4k00:07portrait beautiful business woman smiling happy entrepreneur enjoying successful startup company proud manager in office workspace
4k00:20Young white woman standing by the window in an office turns to camera and smiles, head and shoulders, close up
Related stock videos
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:12Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:09sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
hd00:14Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
4k00:12Close-up portrait of young woman with curly hair open eyes looking feel happy the morning sun is shining and the wind blow
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:17Closeup portrait of beautiful woman resting head slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:10Close-up shot of woman blue eye with light day make-up. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Related video keywords
aptitudebeautifulblue eyesbrunettecarecaucasianclinicclose updoctorexpressing positivityfemalefriendlinessfriendlyfront viewhappyhealthhealthcarehispanichospitallatinolooking at cameramedicalmoveone personpanpeopleportraitpositiveprofessionalreal peoplesmilestethoscopetoothy smileuniformwaiting roomwarmwhite coatwomanyoung adult