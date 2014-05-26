 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera and smiling in an operating room at hospital. The camera moves around

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 6428063
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV117.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Portrait of a young adult, female, confidence doctor looking at camera in an operating room at hospital
hd00:06Portrait of a young adult, female, confidence doctor looking at camera in an operating room at hospital
Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera and smiling in an operating room at hospital
hd00:09Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera and smiling in an operating room at hospital
Female doctor putting surgical mask on. Young medical professional standing in doctor's office, putting procedure mask on her face.
4k00:10Female doctor putting surgical mask on. Young medical professional standing in doctor's office, putting procedure mask on her face.
Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital
hd00:05Portrait of a young adult female doctor, looking at camera with her arms crossed and smiling, in an operating room at hospital
beautiful young doctor smiling and looking at camera in hospital
4k00:07beautiful young doctor smiling and looking at camera in hospital
Chest up shot of serious mixed-raced female doctor in lab coat and stethoscope over her neck posing for camera at workplace in medical office
4k00:15Chest up shot of serious mixed-raced female doctor in lab coat and stethoscope over her neck posing for camera at workplace in medical office
pretty doctor showing pill, smiling and looking at camera
4k00:07pretty doctor showing pill, smiling and looking at camera
Chest up portrait shot footage of charming Asian female doctor wearing white coat smiling at camera
4k00:06Chest up portrait shot footage of charming Asian female doctor wearing white coat smiling at camera
See all

Related stock videos

Close-up portrait of young woman with curly hair open eyes looking feel happy the morning sun is shining and the wind blow
4k00:12Close-up portrait of young woman with curly hair open eyes looking feel happy the morning sun is shining and the wind blow
Woman moves long hair. Rear view. Girl shakes long straight hair. Female model is fluttering hair. Slow motion footage. Rear view.
hd00:06Woman moves long hair. Rear view. Girl shakes long straight hair. Female model is fluttering hair. Slow motion footage. Rear view.
Close up detail view of a young caucasian woman eye looking at the camera and blinking slowly. Eyes and vision well being and healthy eye sight. Attractive woman with blue green eyes.
hd00:15Close up detail view of a young caucasian woman eye looking at the camera and blinking slowly. Eyes and vision well being and healthy eye sight. Attractive woman with blue green eyes.
Adult woman (age 30-40) suffers from back pain due to unpacking boxes during a move into a new home. Moving house concept. Real people. Copy space
hd00:15 Adult woman (age 30-40) suffers from back pain due to unpacking boxes during a move into a new home. Moving house concept. Real people. Copy space
Girl turns around and looks into the camera. Beautiful woman with long brown hair. Attractive fashion model with flying curly hair. Beautiful brunette woman shakes hair. Slow motion. 4k footage.
4k00:07Girl turns around and looks into the camera. Beautiful woman with long brown hair. Attractive fashion model with flying curly hair. Beautiful brunette woman shakes hair. Slow motion. 4k footage.
Close-up portrait of attractive young woman with cute freckles looking at sun in the apartment feel happy the sun is shining slow motion
4k00:10Close-up portrait of attractive young woman with cute freckles looking at sun in the apartment feel happy the sun is shining slow motion
Slow motion clip - Doctor checks a skin before plastic surgery. Face skin check before plastic surgery. Beautician touching woman face. Plastic surgery. Doctor is touching face of a patient by hands
4k00:12Slow motion clip - Doctor checks a skin before plastic surgery. Face skin check before plastic surgery. Beautician touching woman face. Plastic surgery. Doctor is touching face of a patient by hands
SLOW MOTION: Young girl with braces on teeth looking at camera and smiling.
hd00:18SLOW MOTION: Young girl with braces on teeth looking at camera and smiling.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Closeup Beauty portrait of woman face moving skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:12Closeup Beauty portrait of woman face moving skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords