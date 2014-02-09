0
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
By Travel Stock
- Stock footage ID: 5596112
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9
