 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.

T

By Travel Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 5596112
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4150 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV47 MB

Visually similar stock footage

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - CIRCA NOVEMBER 2018 : View of MEAT SHOP at BEN THANH MARKET.
4k00:25HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - CIRCA NOVEMBER 2018 : View of MEAT SHOP at BEN THANH MARKET.
Izmir, Cesme / Turkey, 06.04.2019: 10th Alacati Herb Festival, men selling vegetables, fruits, greens, jam in the bazaar
4k00:09Izmir, Cesme / Turkey, 06.04.2019: 10th Alacati Herb Festival, men selling vegetables, fruits, greens, jam in the bazaar
Moscow, Russia - 31 January 2021, Mass Protests In Russia Call For Alexei Navalny's Release. The police run to arrest people who went to a peaceful protest
hd00:11Moscow, Russia - 31 January 2021, Mass Protests In Russia Call For Alexei Navalny's Release. The police run to arrest people who went to a peaceful protest
London, United Kingdom (UK) - 08 04 2018: Establishing shot of the Shakespeare Memorial Fountain in Leicester Square, London, with pigeons and water and out of focus people in the background.
hd00:06London, United Kingdom (UK) - 08 04 2018: Establishing shot of the Shakespeare Memorial Fountain in Leicester Square, London, with pigeons and water and out of focus people in the background.
Fillet of red fish on boat in the snow on the shelves at shops and supermarkets.
hd00:06Fillet of red fish on boat in the snow on the shelves at shops and supermarkets.
4k Pride Parade 2016 - Young- Dundasstreet Toronto Canada
4k00:304k Pride Parade 2016 - Young- Dundasstreet Toronto Canada
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - Friday, September 13, 2019:local vendor with water melon stall,Wall city in Peshawar,Pakistan
hd00:06PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - Friday, September 13, 2019:local vendor with water melon stall,Wall city in Peshawar,Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - CIRCA JUNE 1990: Hundreds of Muslim men in main hall of Faisal Mosque bow, stand and bow again in unison.
sd00:15ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - CIRCA JUNE 1990: Hundreds of Muslim men in main hall of Faisal Mosque bow, stand and bow again in unison.
See all

Related stock videos

Migrant workers carrying luggage walking home due to lack of Public transport during a national lockdown amid Coronavirus/ COVID19/ Corona Pandemic/ Epidemic, Mumbai, India (May 2020)
4k00:34Migrant workers carrying luggage walking home due to lack of Public transport during a national lockdown amid Coronavirus/ COVID19/ Corona Pandemic/ Epidemic, Mumbai, India (May 2020)
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 8: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 8th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd00:29RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 8: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 8th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 8: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 8th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd00:37RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 8: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 8th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd00:30RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd00:44RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd00:53RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 04: Traffic and local people on 4th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
RAXAUL, INDIA-OCT 27: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 27th October 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd01:00RAXAUL, INDIA-OCT 27: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 27th October 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 8: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 8th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.
hd00:40RAXAUL, INDIA-NOV 8: Traffic filmed from a moving car in Raxaul on 8th November 2011 in Raxaul, Bihar, India. Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. The per capita income is about 115 dollars.

Related video keywords