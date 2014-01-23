 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Shanghai bund,old business town building & red flag. gh2_06801

h

By happymore

  • Stock footage ID: 5470427
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Shanghai bund,old business town building & red flag. gh2_06800
hd00:16Shanghai bund,old business town building & red flag. gh2_06800
Clouds roll past a weather vane high above the city with space for text
4k00:25Clouds roll past a weather vane high above the city with space for text
National Flag Of Canada Above Quebec City
4k00:12National Flag Of Canada Above Quebec City
flag blows as san francisco fog rolls in
hd00:14flag blows as san francisco fog rolls in
CIRCA 2010: CU Light circling in lighthouse
hd00:05CIRCA 2010: CU Light circling in lighthouse
Stormy skies behind a silhouetted spire, time lapse
hd00:28Stormy skies behind a silhouetted spire, time lapse
Time Lapse of the evening sky against the peak of the Cathedral Metropolitana de Medellin
hd00:15Time Lapse of the evening sky against the peak of the Cathedral Metropolitana de Medellin
Time lapse of the evening sky against the peak of the Cathedral Metropolitana de Medellin
hd00:15Time lapse of the evening sky against the peak of the Cathedral Metropolitana de Medellin
See all

Related stock videos

Top view aerial video of development infrastructure city for big population, modern skyscrapers and tall edifices of megapolis, urban transportation system. Video can be used for film or advertising
4k00:25Top view aerial video of development infrastructure city for big population, modern skyscrapers and tall edifices of megapolis, urban transportation system. Video can be used for film or advertising
Aerial view of Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai at dusk.China.
4k00:10Aerial view of Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai at dusk.China.
Aerial view of modern buildings in smart city with motion graphic,Drone footage
4k00:08Aerial view of modern buildings in smart city with motion graphic,Drone footage
time lapse of sunset, Shanghai skyline and Waibaidu bridge, China
4k00:07time lapse of sunset, Shanghai skyline and Waibaidu bridge, China
Elevated Road Junction And Interchange Overpass At Night Traffic Timelapse Transportation Light Dark Illuminated Modern Urban Office Building
4k00:13Elevated Road Junction And Interchange Overpass At Night Traffic Timelapse Transportation Light Dark Illuminated Modern Urban Office Building
Aerial View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway,shanghai Yan'an East Road Overpass,Timelapse of driving & cars racing by with streaking lights trail at night. gh2_07405
hd00:12Aerial View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway,shanghai Yan'an East Road Overpass,Timelapse of driving & cars racing by with streaking lights trail at night. gh2_07405
Aerial hyperlapse video of Shanghai at night
hd00:12Aerial hyperlapse video of Shanghai at night
hyper lapse, road in Shanghai Lujiazui financial center, China
4k00:05hyper lapse, road in Shanghai Lujiazui financial center, China

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Hong Kong Circa-2017, daytime aerial reverse tracking view of the cityscape.
4k00:25Hong Kong Circa-2017, daytime aerial reverse tracking view of the cityscape.
Shanghai China Circa-2017, slow zoom aerial view of high-rise office buildings in Shanghai Downtown.
4k00:13Shanghai China Circa-2017, slow zoom aerial view of high-rise office buildings in Shanghai Downtown.
Shanghai China Circa-2017, daytime low sweeping view of the cityscape, gliding over water.
4k00:19Shanghai China Circa-2017, daytime low sweeping view of the cityscape, gliding over water.
Shanghai China Circa-2017, daytime reverse tracking aerial view of the cityscape
4k00:15Shanghai China Circa-2017, daytime reverse tracking aerial view of the cityscape

Related video keywords