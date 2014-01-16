 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Blue Ocean. Aerial shot of a blue ocean.

V

By VideoFort

  • Stock footage ID: 5423198
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV348.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Mount Bromo volcano erupting volcanic smoke and ash skyward from the crater Java National Park Indonesian South East Asia
4k00:24Mount Bromo volcano erupting volcanic smoke and ash skyward from the crater Java National Park Indonesian South East Asia
steam billowing from a New York City steam vent pipe.
hd00:26steam billowing from a New York City steam vent pipe.
Thunder clouds time lapse, dark sky in horizon, rolling, rotation building cloudscape after rain. Nice colors. -UHD.
4k00:26Thunder clouds time lapse, dark sky in horizon, rolling, rotation building cloudscape after rain. Nice colors. -UHD.
Clouds Snow Mountains. A sky view of clouds rolling through snow covered mountain peaks.
hd00:22Clouds Snow Mountains. A sky view of clouds rolling through snow covered mountain peaks.
Time lapse clip of storm clouds over blue sky, Daily weather, nature summer season, sunny summer day in very beautiful formating cloudscape. Aerial view. 3840x2160, Ultra HD, 4K.
hd00:16Time lapse clip of storm clouds over blue sky, Daily weather, nature summer season, sunny summer day in very beautiful formating cloudscape. Aerial view. 3840x2160, Ultra HD, 4K.
Evening rainy cloudy day time lapse, beautiful dark sunset sky in horizon, aerial view fast motion mass building in dark time. /UHD.
4k00:25Evening rainy cloudy day time lapse, beautiful dark sunset sky in horizon, aerial view fast motion mass building in dark time. /UHD.
Nature after rain & stormy clouds fast moving, time lapse thunderstorm cloudscape in dark day time, beautiful colors.
hd00:26Nature after rain & stormy clouds fast moving, time lapse thunderstorm cloudscape in dark day time, beautiful colors.
Rain cloud time lapse motion, fast moving raining after bad weather, Heavy supercell Before a Storm, Loop of stormy time in the typhoon, tornado.
hd00:24Rain cloud time lapse motion, fast moving raining after bad weather, Heavy supercell Before a Storm, Loop of stormy time in the typhoon, tornado.
See all

Related stock videos

Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
Environment protection concept. Renewable energy. Sustainable development goals.
4k00:19Environment protection concept. Renewable energy. Sustainable development goals.
Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
4k00:14Flying through amazingly beautiful cloudscape. Picturesque timelapse of white fluffy clouds moving softly on the clear blue sky. Direct view from the cockpit.
The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
Top View of the Giant Waves, Foaming and Splashing in the Ocean, Sunny Day, Slow Motion Video, Indonesia, Bali
hd00:40Top View of the Giant Waves, Foaming and Splashing in the Ocean, Sunny Day, Slow Motion Video, Indonesia, Bali
Waves of water of the river and the sea meet each other during high tide and low tide. Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway
hd00:58Waves of water of the river and the sea meet each other during high tide and low tide. Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway
Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL: Breathtaking Tilt up over Hollywood Sign Letter from back revealing Los Angeles Cityscape in Beautiful Sunset Light
4k00:23AERIAL: Breathtaking Tilt up over Hollywood Sign Letter from back revealing Los Angeles Cityscape in Beautiful Sunset Light
Aerial view waves break on white sand beach at sunset, land meets sea
4k00:33Aerial view waves break on white sand beach at sunset, land meets sea
Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
4k00:18Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.

Related video keywords