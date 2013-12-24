 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman sits down and start to reading a book

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 5305943
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV336.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV26.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Beautiful pregnant young woman holding a pair of cute baby socks on her bare tummy, lying on her bed at home
4k00:14Beautiful pregnant young woman holding a pair of cute baby socks on her bare tummy, lying on her bed at home
Plump girl playing video game sitting at sofa in home. Discontented chubby woman beats hand on broken joystick. Leisure of plus size lady at home indoors
4k00:09Plump girl playing video game sitting at sofa in home. Discontented chubby woman beats hand on broken joystick. Leisure of plus size lady at home indoors
Unhappy girl in casual clothing is talking gesturing making online video call with smartphone at home complaining looking at screen with angry and sad face.
4k00:26Unhappy girl in casual clothing is talking gesturing making online video call with smartphone at home complaining looking at screen with angry and sad face.
Toned 4k footage of young smiling businesswoman lying with digital tablet on bed at hotel
4k00:08Toned 4k footage of young smiling businesswoman lying with digital tablet on bed at hotel
arabic woman using touch screen tablet in living room upset
4k00:26arabic woman using touch screen tablet in living room upset
business woman typing message on mobile phone at home office. Young girl chatting on phone in slow motion. Close up young woman hands using smartphone on couch.
4k00:12business woman typing message on mobile phone at home office. Young girl chatting on phone in slow motion. Close up young woman hands using smartphone on couch.
Man with headphones lies on the couch, listens to music and uses a smartphone to communicate in instant messengers or social networks
4k00:16Man with headphones lies on the couch, listens to music and uses a smartphone to communicate in instant messengers or social networks
Just married couple sitting on a white sofa watching a movie on the laptop with green screen at home hugging and kissing at home in the living room
4k00:28Just married couple sitting on a white sofa watching a movie on the laptop with green screen at home hugging and kissing at home in the living room
See all

Related stock videos

Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Attractive young lady is reading book sitting on windowsill in the house together with adorable puppy. Large window, green plants, nice interior is visible.
4k00:13Attractive young lady is reading book sitting on windowsill in the house together with adorable puppy. Large window, green plants, nice interior is visible.
Thoughtful creative young woman afro hairstyle in hoodie thinking over future business plan, taking notes in paper notebook, writing creative idea and smiling inspired happy. indoor isolated
4k00:13Thoughtful creative young woman afro hairstyle in hoodie thinking over future business plan, taking notes in paper notebook, writing creative idea and smiling inspired happy. indoor isolated
Focused indian woman distance teacher online tutor wear headphone conferencing on laptop communicate with student by webcam video call chat explain course help e learning computer education concept
4k00:14Focused indian woman distance teacher online tutor wear headphone conferencing on laptop communicate with student by webcam video call chat explain course help e learning computer education concept
Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
4k00:14Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
Young adult business woman typing on laptop computer working in internet, beautiful female professional user lady using pc technology doing online job in office or browsing web sit at home table
4k00:11Young adult business woman typing on laptop computer working in internet, beautiful female professional user lady using pc technology doing online job in office or browsing web sit at home table
Happy beautiful student girl in summer dress making notes in paper notebook, writing creative idea, future plans and to-do list, looking inspired. indoor studio shot isolated on blue background
4k00:19Happy beautiful student girl in summer dress making notes in paper notebook, writing creative idea, future plans and to-do list, looking inspired. indoor studio shot isolated on blue background
University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves
4k00:11University Library: Gifted Black Girl uses Laptop, Writes Notes for the Paper, Essay, Study for Class Assignment. Students Learning, Studying for Exams College. Side View Portrait with Bookshelves

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of a young pretty brunette student girl in an high school hallway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Happy Caucasian woman enjoying family time with her daughter at home together, smiling and talking in a tent in a sitting room, reading a book, with her daughter embracing her teddy bear, social
4k00:15Happy Caucasian woman enjoying family time with her daughter at home together, smiling and talking in a tent in a sitting room, reading a book, with her daughter embracing her teddy bear, social
Happy woman at home, talking in a tent in a sitting room, reading book, with her daughter embracing her teddy bear Social distancing and self isolation in quarantine lockdown for Coronavirus Covid19
4k00:15Happy woman at home, talking in a tent in a sitting room, reading book, with her daughter embracing her teddy bear Social distancing and self isolation in quarantine lockdown for Coronavirus Covid19
Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Beautiful Young Mother and Her Cute Little Daughter Read Children's Book Together. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords