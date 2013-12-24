 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman talks on the mobile phone next to a window

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 5305940
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV313.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Businesswoman using phone on the train in high quality format
4k00:11Businesswoman using phone on the train in high quality format
Kind hearted woman having rest at home
hd00:25Kind hearted woman having rest at home
Curious woman spying on neighbors with binoculars
hd00:20Curious woman spying on neighbors with binoculars
Man inhaling through inhaler mask in the room.
hd00:28Man inhaling through inhaler mask in the room.
Mature Woman in Front of Laptop Closeup
hd00:08Mature Woman in Front of Laptop Closeup
The Portrait of Middle Aged Businesswoman saying No with Hand Gesture
4k00:09The Portrait of Middle Aged Businesswoman saying No with Hand Gesture
Brunette Woman talking on the Phone by the Window
hd00:09Brunette Woman talking on the Phone by the Window
Portrait young woman checking her face in bathroom mirror at home beauty freshness hair routine skin care adult female pretty touching clean health portrait enjoyment evening slow motion
hd00:10Portrait young woman checking her face in bathroom mirror at home beauty freshness hair routine skin care adult female pretty touching clean health portrait enjoyment evening slow motion
See all

Related stock videos

Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
4k00:07Group Using Video Conferencing technology in office for video call with colleagues abroad
Portrait of happy business woman enjoy success on mobile phone at home office. Closeup joyful girl reading good news on phone in slow motion. Surprised lady celebrating victory on phone in apartment.
4k00:16Portrait of happy business woman enjoy success on mobile phone at home office. Closeup joyful girl reading good news on phone in slow motion. Surprised lady celebrating victory on phone in apartment.
Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
4k00:24Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
Social network concept.
4k00:17Social network concept.
Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
Office going pedestrians using their phones while commuting. Commuters being on their mobile phones walking to office.
4k00:11Office going pedestrians using their phones while commuting. Commuters being on their mobile phones walking to office.
Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords