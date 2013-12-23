0
Stock video
Woman watching something moving around her head. At the end she looks at camera. Copy space.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 5297777
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|266.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16Kind girls video clip.Beautiful plus size girl model smiling in camera with friendly smile.Portrait footage of attractive young woman in early 30s wearing white shirt posing in studio
hd00:08Young beautiful brunette woman posing in studio. Fashion portrait of a beautiful woman. Cheerful woman with long brown hair isolated on grey background.
hd00:30Shy woman flirting, smiling and looking around trying to avoid a frontal look. Sometimes she blush
Related stock videos
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:15Team of Industrial Robotics Engineers Gathered Around Table With Robot Arm, They Use Tablet Computer to Manipulate and Program it to Pick Up and Move Metal Component. Focus on Hands
hd00:16Happy family with kids holding boxes entering new modern house, excited couple and children relocating carrying belongings, opening entrance door looking around while moving in own bought rented home
4k00:09 Timelapse of a Busy Creative Office. Office People Working at Their Personal Computers, Talking on the Phone,Moving Around.At the Conference Table Business Discussion is Taking Place.Shot on RED EPIC
hd00:17Diverse group of business people moving around and using communal spaces within a large modern office building.
4k00:10Zoom out time-lapse of male employee handsome hipster in trendy clothing working with laptop busy with project in office. Coworkers are moving around.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37VR, futuristic, retrowave, immersive, entertainment concept. Slow motion: woman using virtual reality headset and looking around at interactive technology exhibition with colorful illumination
4k00:44Woman using virtual reality headset, looking around at interactive technology exhibition with changing multicolor projector light illumination. VR, augmented reality, immersive, entertainment concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Related video keywords
adultaroundattractivebeautifulblue eyesbrunettecaucasiancheerfulclose upcopy spaceexpressing positivityexpressionfemalefront viewfunnygirlhappyheadhispanicjoyfullatinolooklooking at cameramovingone personpeopleportraitpositiveprettyreal peoplesmilestudio shottoothy smilewatchwhite backgroundwomanyoung adult