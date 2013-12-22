 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman appears and invites us to go up with her

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 5295848
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV73.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Mathematician Stops to Write and Looks on a Board
4k00:15Mathematician Stops to Write and Looks on a Board
Bald Mathematician Thinks Deeply and Writes on a Board
4k00:09Bald Mathematician Thinks Deeply and Writes on a Board
father playing with adorable baby
hd00:21father playing with adorable baby
Bald Mathematician Moves Further From the Board
4k00:07Bald Mathematician Moves Further From the Board
Bald Middle-Aged Mathematician Bending Over a Board
4k00:15Bald Middle-Aged Mathematician Bending Over a Board
Mathematician Stops to Write and Scratches His Head
4k00:10Mathematician Stops to Write and Scratches His Head
Middle aged asian woman waking up in bedroom. Stretch.
4k00:17Middle aged asian woman waking up in bedroom. Stretch.
Worried Bald Mathematician Scratching His Head
4k00:16Worried Bald Mathematician Scratching His Head
See all

Related stock videos

Office going pedestrians using their phones while commuting. Commuters being on their mobile phones walking to office.
4k00:11Office going pedestrians using their phones while commuting. Commuters being on their mobile phones walking to office.
Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
hd00:09Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
4k00:20agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
Commuters walking to work with morning sun light in business district, footage of blurred unrecognizable people commuting from back, busy city life. 4K video
4k00:10Commuters walking to work with morning sun light in business district, footage of blurred unrecognizable people commuting from back, busy city life. 4K video
People city street day. Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance. Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance.
4k00:12People city street day. Young adult female activist feminist demonstration. Gender feminism fight resistance. Women march movement power sign equality. Strike empowerment action. Activist resistance.
Beautiful young businesswoman wearing white shirt and using modern smart phone while walking at break in the city, professional female employer typing text message on cellphone outside, slow motion
hd00:19Beautiful young businesswoman wearing white shirt and using modern smart phone while walking at break in the city, professional female employer typing text message on cellphone outside, slow motion
Young professional businesswoman walking on city streets and drinking coffee to go, sunshine, slow motion
hd00:13Young professional businesswoman walking on city streets and drinking coffee to go, sunshine, slow motion
The hikers walking in the mountain on the sunrise background. slow motion
4k00:29The hikers walking in the mountain on the sunrise background. slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Smart Middle Eastern businesswoman using smartwatch touchscreen commuting to work entering glass corporate building smiling
4k00:21Smart Middle Eastern businesswoman using smartwatch touchscreen commuting to work entering glass corporate building smiling
Close up of woman pouring sand running through fingers slow motion at the beach with sun flare and blue skye REG DRAGON
4k00:08Close up of woman pouring sand running through fingers slow motion at the beach with sun flare and blue skye REG DRAGON
Business Woman Gets out of Her Premium Class Car and Goes to Her Business Meeting with Important Investors. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Business Woman Gets out of Her Premium Class Car and Goes to Her Business Meeting with Important Investors. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Young shorthaired woman in hipster outfit going into vintage studio with pink light, taking off jacket, turning on music on tape recorder and dancing vogue for camera
4k00:25Young shorthaired woman in hipster outfit going into vintage studio with pink light, taking off jacket, turning on music on tape recorder and dancing vogue for camera
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords