0
Stock video
Smiling woman with deep red lips blows a long kiss to the camera
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 5295842
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|84.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15people, health, 4K, dentist and lifestyle concept - Outdoor portrait of young attractive female in stylish outfit chewing gum, smiling and looking camera. Portrait of hipster girl blowing bubble gum
4k00:09people, health, 4K, dentist and lifestyle concept - Outdoor portrait of young attractive female in stylish outfit chewing gum, smiling and looking camera. Portrait of hipster girl blowing bubble gum
4k00:09people, health, 4K, dentist and lifestyle concept - Outdoor portrait of young attractive female in stylish outfit chewing gum, smiling and looking camera. Portrait of hipster girl blowing bubble gum
4k00:06people, health, 4K, dentist and lifestyle concept - Outdoor portrait of young attractive female in stylish outfit chewing gum, smiling and looking camera. Portrait of hipster girl blowing bubble gum
Related stock videos
4k00:11Time-Lapse of Male and Female IT Engineers, Server, Technicians and Support Working in Big Data Center. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:07Woman Face with Open Eyes in Colourful Neon Light of Street Signs. Pretty Girl Looking Around in Modern Studio. Flickering Multi-Colour on Skin and Facial Features of Female. Close Shot of Urban Lady
4k00:13Male and Female Server Technicians Working in Data Center. Running Rack Server Diagnostics. Woman Uses Tablet Computer. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
hd00:17Slow motion of expert male skier in red coat skiing deep powder snow at Deer Valley Resort, near Park City, Utah.
4k00:08Male IT Specialist Shows Information on a Laptop to Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:17Two Astronauts Wearing Space Suits Work on a Laptop, Exploring Newly Discovered Planet, Communicating with the Earth. Space Travel, Exploration and Colonization Concept. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16IT Technician Works on Laptop in Big Data Center full of Rack Servers. He Runs Diagnostics and Maintenance, Sets System Up. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:08Male and Female Server Engineers Work on a Laptop in Data Center. He Opens Rack Server Cabinet. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Male IT Specialist Shows Information on a Laptop to Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Related video keywords
adultattractivebeautifulblowblue eyesbrunettecaucasiancheerfulclose upcopy spacedeepexpressing positivityexpressionfemalefront viewfunnygesturegesturinggirlhappyhispanicjoyfulkisslatinolipslooking at cameraone personpeopleportraitpositiveprettyreal peopleredsendsmilestudio shottoothy smilewhite backgroundwomanwoodyoung adult