0
Stock video
Woman, out of focus at background, comes to focus walking and stands with a disgusted gesture
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 5295836
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|287.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12Close up of woman's face at sunset on the beach, beautiful eyes, portrait, outdoor relax sunlight, slow motion.
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Related video keywords
adultangryattractivebackgroundbeautifulblue eyesblurredbrunettecaucasianclose upcomesdemandingdiscontenteddisgruntleddisgusteddispleasedexactingexigentexpressionfemalefocusfront viewfussyhardhispaniclatinolooking at cameraone personpeopleportraitprettyreal peoplestrictstudio shotwalkwhite backgroundwomanyoung adult