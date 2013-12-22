0
Stock video
Serious woman looking down looks up at camera
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 5295098
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|150 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07Closeup portrait of young cute short haired caucasian girl smiling cheerfully looking at camera indoors in the cozy room
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
4k00:25Worried business woman face looking at laptop in office. Close up of upset businesswoman thinking about mistakes in work. Portrait of sad girl looking laptop. Depressed employee working on laptop
4k00:07Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
4k00:08Sad worried young woman attractive face having psychological problem feeling anxiety depression, upset frustrated lonely lady thinking of grief troubled with unwanted pregnancy concept, close up view
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
hd00:10Worried upset woman feeling offended frustrated after quarrel, thinking of breaking up or divorce, distraught couple experiencing betrayal misunderstanding, having problems in difficult relationships
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:20Young woman looking at the camera in the neon light of the club. Camera zoom. Portrait of a beautiful futuristic girl close-up. Lady in multicolor glow.
4k00:34Attractive asian woman setting up digital camera on tripod at home using creativity and inspiration in front of colorful bookshelf
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.