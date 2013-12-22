0
Stock video
Serious woman looking at camera, takes a look to the right and looks at camera again
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 5295095
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|174.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12Girl with braces on a white background, Close-up mouth of tooth with braces over white background.
4k00:10A beautiful young woman is looking to the camera standing isolated over white background in studio
hd00:23Beauty portrait of an attractive young brunette woman with bare shoulders and her long hair swept to one side over her shoulder smiling at the camera white background with copyspace
4k00:23Beauty portrait of an attractive young brunette woman with bare shoulders and her long hair swept to one side over her shoulder smiling at the camera white background with copyspace.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:14Focused indian woman distance teacher online tutor wear headphone conferencing on laptop communicate with student by webcam video call chat explain course help e learning computer education concept
4k00:19Female hands typing on laptop, drinking coffee. Keyboard typing hands. Office work flatlay. Setting goals. Business woman, Lady boss
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:20Young woman looking at the camera in the neon light of the club. Camera zoom. Portrait of a beautiful futuristic girl close-up. Lady in multicolor glow.
4k00:09Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult woman in suit explains leadership idea indoors of convention hall. Expert group works together at economic debate closeup
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.