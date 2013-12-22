 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Serious woman looking at camera, takes a look to the right and looks at camera again

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 5295095
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV174.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Girl with braces on a white background, Close-up mouth of tooth with braces over white background.
hd00:12Girl with braces on a white background, Close-up mouth of tooth with braces over white background.
Young girl showing braces on teeth. White. Slow motion
hd00:22Young girl showing braces on teeth. White. Slow motion
HD1080 Young brunette woman making a crazy face. Close Up.
hd00:53HD1080 Young brunette woman making a crazy face. Close Up.
Woman flirts looking at camera, looking down and smiling
hd00:30Woman flirts looking at camera, looking down and smiling
A beautiful young woman is looking to the camera standing isolated over white background in studio
4k00:10A beautiful young woman is looking to the camera standing isolated over white background in studio
Beauty portrait of an attractive young brunette woman with bare shoulders and her long hair swept to one side over her shoulder smiling at the camera white background with copyspace
hd00:23Beauty portrait of an attractive young brunette woman with bare shoulders and her long hair swept to one side over her shoulder smiling at the camera white background with copyspace
Beauty portrait of an attractive young brunette woman with bare shoulders and her long hair swept to one side over her shoulder smiling at the camera white background with copyspace.
4k00:23Beauty portrait of an attractive young brunette woman with bare shoulders and her long hair swept to one side over her shoulder smiling at the camera white background with copyspace.
Serious woman looking down looks up at camera
hd00:15Serious woman looking down looks up at camera
See all

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
hd00:08Serious girl student wear headphone study online with internet teacher learn language talk looking at laptop, focused young woman make video call tutoring write notes, teaching concept
Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
hd00:16Businessman in suit talking to business people colleagues or partners sitting at conference table, male leader discussing work at team meeting or group negotiations having conversation with clients
Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
Focused indian woman distance teacher online tutor wear headphone conferencing on laptop communicate with student by webcam video call chat explain course help e learning computer education concept
4k00:14Focused indian woman distance teacher online tutor wear headphone conferencing on laptop communicate with student by webcam video call chat explain course help e learning computer education concept
Female hands typing on laptop, drinking coffee. Keyboard typing hands. Office work flatlay. Setting goals. Business woman, Lady boss
4k00:19Female hands typing on laptop, drinking coffee. Keyboard typing hands. Office work flatlay. Setting goals. Business woman, Lady boss
Worried business woman face looking at laptop in office. Close up of upset businesswoman thinking about mistakes in work. Portrait of sad girl looking laptop. Depressed employee working on laptop
4k00:25Worried business woman face looking at laptop in office. Close up of upset businesswoman thinking about mistakes in work. Portrait of sad girl looking laptop. Depressed employee working on laptop

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Young woman looking at the camera in the neon light of the club. Camera zoom. Portrait of a beautiful futuristic girl close-up. Lady in multicolor glow.
4k00:20Young woman looking at the camera in the neon light of the club. Camera zoom. Portrait of a beautiful futuristic girl close-up. Lady in multicolor glow.
Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult woman in suit explains leadership idea indoors of convention hall. Expert group works together at economic debate closeup
4k00:09Speech of political speaker at meeting room of modern business center. Adult woman in suit explains leadership idea indoors of convention hall. Expert group works together at economic debate closeup
Woman Looking at Herself in Mirror Reflection. Makeup on Serious Face of Young Girl in Multi-Colour Lighting of Night Club. Individuality of Charming Lady in Retro-Wave Style of Colourful Neon at Room
4k00:07Woman Looking at Herself in Mirror Reflection. Makeup on Serious Face of Young Girl in Multi-Colour Lighting of Night Club. Individuality of Charming Lady in Retro-Wave Style of Colourful Neon at Room
Same model in other videos
Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
4k00:15Woman running with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Close up.
Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
4k00:13Beautiful woman smiles looking at camera in the backseat of a car.
Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
4k00:06Beautiful woman looking far away serious with a bridge as background. The sun is falling, near twilight.
Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
4k00:14Woman walking with her back towards camera, in the city through a bridge with ceiling over road with traffic. Wide shot.
Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
4k00:12Beautiful woman looking at her smartphone and walking in the city with the traffic seen from a bridge as background. She is smiling and happy.
Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
4k00:12Beautiful woman walking in the city and talking by cell phone
Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
4k00:13Young woman watches videos on internet in her laptop at home. She watches very concentrated and smiles. Dolly shot to the right.
Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.
4k00:12Beautiful woman near the highway at dusk with traffic as background. The sun is coming in the lens. She looks at camera and starts smiling. Close up.

Related video keywords