 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Hands cutting a block of butter with a big kitchen knife

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 4999703
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV110.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

A chef preparing a set of sandwiches
hd00:18A chef preparing a set of sandwiches
Close up on slicing fresh potato on slicing board. Potato slices fall down on a wooden cut board. Kitchen. cooking.
4k00:15Close up on slicing fresh potato on slicing board. Potato slices fall down on a wooden cut board. Kitchen. cooking.
Close-up of chef hands preparing japanese food roll with salmon avocado in kitchen. wearing gloves for hygiene working on yellow cutting board twists several times rolls for dense content making sushi
hd00:22Close-up of chef hands preparing japanese food roll with salmon avocado in kitchen. wearing gloves for hygiene working on yellow cutting board twists several times rolls for dense content making sushi
Spices - shop of spices in the east
4k00:07Spices - shop of spices in the east
Cutting a large onion. Female hands cut onions with a knife. Close-up.
4k00:19Cutting a large onion. Female hands cut onions with a knife. Close-up.
woman hands preparing dough for homemade pasta.
hd00:08woman hands preparing dough for homemade pasta.
kitchen knife cutting potato
hd00:40kitchen knife cutting potato
Cook cleans orange
hd00:16Cook cleans orange
See all

Related stock videos

Scraping butter with a knife
4k00:08Scraping butter with a knife
Margarine
hd00:18Margarine
Cut a slice of butter. Woman hands cut butter on wood board. Block of butter, fat ingredient for bakery, pastry, breakfast.
4k00:08Cut a slice of butter. Woman hands cut butter on wood board. Block of butter, fat ingredient for bakery, pastry, breakfast.
Chef in black gloves cuts butter to add to salad
4k00:45Chef in black gloves cuts butter to add to salad
Taking butter with knife. Soft yellow butter, dairy product high in fats. Cholesterol concept
hd00:07Taking butter with knife. Soft yellow butter, dairy product high in fats. Cholesterol concept
Butter cutting on a stone board cooking in the kitchen
hd00:08Butter cutting on a stone board cooking in the kitchen
Slicing butter into pieces closeup, super slow motion. Closeup shot of a piece of butter. Somebody is cutting butter with a knife.
4k00:14Slicing butter into pieces closeup, super slow motion. Closeup shot of a piece of butter. Somebody is cutting butter with a knife.
Slow motion of female teen hands scraping butter with a knife, 4k 60fps prores footage
4k00:14Slow motion of female teen hands scraping butter with a knife, 4k 60fps prores footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

A chef prepares curls of butter to make a cake in a professional kitchen.Concept of: butter, sweets, chef. Shot on Red 8K camera
4k00:23A chef prepares curls of butter to make a cake in a professional kitchen.Concept of: butter, sweets, chef. Shot on Red 8K camera

Related video keywords