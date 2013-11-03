0
Stock video
Hands cutting a block of butter with a big kitchen knife
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4999703
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|110.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Close up on slicing fresh potato on slicing board. Potato slices fall down on a wooden cut board. Kitchen. cooking.
hd00:22Close-up of chef hands preparing japanese food roll with salmon avocado in kitchen. wearing gloves for hygiene working on yellow cutting board twists several times rolls for dense content making sushi
Related stock videos
4k00:08Cut a slice of butter. Woman hands cut butter on wood board. Block of butter, fat ingredient for bakery, pastry, breakfast.
hd00:07Taking butter with knife. Soft yellow butter, dairy product high in fats. Cholesterol concept
4k00:14Slicing butter into pieces closeup, super slow motion. Closeup shot of a piece of butter. Somebody is cutting butter with a knife.