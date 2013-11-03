 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A baker spreads cream on a round cake while he spins it

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 4999691
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Whisking eggs with sugar in a glass bowl
hd00:21Whisking eggs with sugar in a glass bowl
Fresh Juicy Lemon Close Up / Makro, dropping water
hd00:30Fresh Juicy Lemon Close Up / Makro, dropping water
Mixer whip the batter in glass plate in slow motion
hd00:18Mixer whip the batter in glass plate in slow motion
Eggs in boiling water
hd00:19Eggs in boiling water
Coconut curry sauce being brought to the boil
hd00:04Coconut curry sauce being brought to the boil
Coconut curry sauce being brought to the boil
hd00:04Coconut curry sauce being brought to the boil
Stirring caramel with wooden spoon, close up slow motion shot.
4k00:28Stirring caramel with wooden spoon, close up slow motion shot.
The woman rolled out dough for home baking,Woman working with dough. making homemade croissants
hd00:10The woman rolled out dough for home baking,Woman working with dough. making homemade croissants
See all

Related stock videos

Woman making layered sponge cake with a cream.
hd00:20Woman making layered sponge cake with a cream.
Close-up of a pastry chef pouring liquid chocolate on a white cream cake. The process of making a creamy cake with chocolate drips. The process of decorating the cake with liquid chocolate.
4k00:13Close-up of a pastry chef pouring liquid chocolate on a white cream cake. The process of making a creamy cake with chocolate drips. The process of decorating the cake with liquid chocolate.
Confectioner making chocolate cake. The process of making a cake. Pastry covered chocolate cake by cream. Confectioner equates biscuit cream using pastry spatula. Round chocolate cake
hd00:08Confectioner making chocolate cake. The process of making a cake. Pastry covered chocolate cake by cream. Confectioner equates biscuit cream using pastry spatula. Round chocolate cake
confectioner hands cut by knife big fabulous chocolate cake decorated with candies and sprinkled with food gold on white background
hd00:09confectioner hands cut by knife big fabulous chocolate cake decorated with candies and sprinkled with food gold on white background
Confectioner woman is spreading out cream on layer cake, closeup view. Pastry chef is cooking homemade cake. Culinary, baking concept. Cream layer cake with buttercream.
hd00:14Confectioner woman is spreading out cream on layer cake, closeup view. Pastry chef is cooking homemade cake. Culinary, baking concept. Cream layer cake with buttercream.
Cakes close-up before making the cake. A young female chef makes a sweet cake with white cream and sponge cake. 60 fps.
hd00:13Cakes close-up before making the cake. A young female chef makes a sweet cake with white cream and sponge cake. 60 fps.
Step by step. Woman's hand in black glove spreading whipped white cream on sponge cake. Baker preparing cake with cream using spatula. Baker smoothing cake with whipped cream
4k00:13Step by step. Woman's hand in black glove spreading whipped white cream on sponge cake. Baker preparing cake with cream using spatula. Baker smoothing cake with whipped cream
Close up of woman hands making sweet cake with white cream and biscuit.
4k00:25Close up of woman hands making sweet cake with white cream and biscuit.

Related video keywords