0
Stock video
A baker sift flour using a sieve
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4998887
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12A man chooses to buy a car on the site. Looking at used vehicle to buy on a smartphone app. Close Up. Screen is blurred. 4K UHD. LOS ANGELES - March 2018.
sd00:51CIRCA 1914 - A cop calls the fire department when he sees a burning house. The woman inside it calls her husband at work.
Related stock videos
4k00:23Closeup shot of experienced italian bakery chef sifting flour through sieve, starting to make pizza with traditional methods, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:12Woman is sifting flour through sieve for baking mixing ingredients in metal bowl, hands closeup view. Preparing flour to baking cake in kitchen at home. Steps cooking baking and confectionery.
hd00:30Slowmotion. Close-up of flour through a sieve fray. Sifting flour. Baking. Ingredients and preparation stages. Wheat flour is similar to snow. Steps cooking baking and confectionery
hd00:10Close-up of baker pours flour in kitchen. Action. Baker sprinkles pinch of flour on baking. Professional Baker and baking cooking with love