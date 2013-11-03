 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A baker sift flour using a sieve

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 4998887
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV80.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Tea bag in glass cup slow motion
hd00:29Tea bag in glass cup slow motion
The process of brewing tea in special dishes. Tea drinking
hd00:14The process of brewing tea in special dishes. Tea drinking
Chernivtsi, Ukraine - 23.12.2019. people are quietly going to cross the road in a noisy city
4k00:07Chernivtsi, Ukraine - 23.12.2019. people are quietly going to cross the road in a noisy city
Barista Serving A Glass Of Iced Lemon Tea, Stock Video
hd00:06Barista Serving A Glass Of Iced Lemon Tea, Stock Video
Coffee espresso machine making cappuccino close-up
hd00:29Coffee espresso machine making cappuccino close-up
A man chooses to buy a car on the site. Looking at used vehicle to buy on a smartphone app. Close Up. Screen is blurred. 4K UHD. LOS ANGELES - March 2018.
4k00:12A man chooses to buy a car on the site. Looking at used vehicle to buy on a smartphone app. Close Up. Screen is blurred. 4K UHD. LOS ANGELES - March 2018.
CIRCA 1914 - A cop calls the fire department when he sees a burning house. The woman inside it calls her husband at work.
sd00:51CIRCA 1914 - A cop calls the fire department when he sees a burning house. The woman inside it calls her husband at work.
Violinist Monument to the Town Hall Square in Torun. Torun (Thorn) is a city in northern Poland, on the Vistula River.
hd00:08Violinist Monument to the Town Hall Square in Torun. Torun (Thorn) is a city in northern Poland, on the Vistula River.
See all

Related stock videos

Closeup shot of experienced italian bakery chef sifting flour through sieve, starting to make pizza with traditional methods, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:23Closeup shot of experienced italian bakery chef sifting flour through sieve, starting to make pizza with traditional methods, isolated on black background 4k footage
Mans hands sifting flour through a sieve for baking
hd00:29Mans hands sifting flour through a sieve for baking
Woman is sifting flour through sieve for baking mixing ingredients in metal bowl, hands closeup view. Preparing flour to baking cake in kitchen at home. Steps cooking baking and confectionery.
4k00:12Woman is sifting flour through sieve for baking mixing ingredients in metal bowl, hands closeup view. Preparing flour to baking cake in kitchen at home. Steps cooking baking and confectionery.
Slowmotion. Close-up of flour through a sieve fray. Sifting flour. Baking. Ingredients and preparation stages. Wheat flour is similar to snow. Steps cooking baking and confectionery
hd00:30Slowmotion. Close-up of flour through a sieve fray. Sifting flour. Baking. Ingredients and preparation stages. Wheat flour is similar to snow. Steps cooking baking and confectionery
Sifting flour through sieve. Black background
hd00:19Sifting flour through sieve. Black background
Making cake batter, sifting flour to make it more airy. Super slow motion
hd00:56Making cake batter, sifting flour to make it more airy. Super slow motion
Close-up of baker pours flour in kitchen. Action. Baker sprinkles pinch of flour on baking. Professional Baker and baking cooking with love
hd00:10Close-up of baker pours flour in kitchen. Action. Baker sprinkles pinch of flour on baking. Professional Baker and baking cooking with love
Woman Sifting Flour with a Sifter in the Kitchen with Sun Shining in Slow Motion Shot on Red Camera
4k00:13Woman Sifting Flour with a Sifter in the Kitchen with Sun Shining in Slow Motion Shot on Red Camera

Related video keywords