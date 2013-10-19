 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Some color stage lights flicker while some white shafts of light are moving around them

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 4901378
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV85.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Broadcast Light Bokeh, Gray Red Yellow Brown, Events, Loopable, HD
hd00:10Broadcast Light Bokeh, Gray Red Yellow Brown, Events, Loopable, HD
Stage lights working and creating various patterns.
hd00:22Stage lights working and creating various patterns.
Crowd at concert and blurred stage lights of people dancing at the rock 'n roll concert.
4k00:15Crowd at concert and blurred stage lights of people dancing at the rock 'n roll concert.
Fractal red kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
hd00:11Fractal red kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
Abstract background with glowing particles and light lines. Animation rotation of optical fiber wires. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Abstract background with glowing particles and light lines. Animation rotation of optical fiber wires. Animation of seamless loop.
Disco Stage Dance Floor Colorful Vivid Lights Flashing
hd00:14Disco Stage Dance Floor Colorful Vivid Lights Flashing
Flashing concert light in an empty theater. Free stage with lights. Stage lights.
4k00:15Flashing concert light in an empty theater. Free stage with lights. Stage lights.
Defocus entertainment concert lighting on stage, bokeh
hd00:20Defocus entertainment concert lighting on stage, bokeh
See all

Related stock videos

Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, stage design, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens and projection mapping show ...
4k00:05Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, stage design, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens and projection mapping show ...
VJ Fractal blue kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
hd00:11VJ Fractal blue kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
4K Animation Set Futuristic Sci Fi Lines White Neon Tube Lights Glowing In Concrete Floor Room With Reflections Empty Space. Alien, Spaceship, Future, Arch. Flicker. 3D Rendering
4k00:224K Animation Set Futuristic Sci Fi Lines White Neon Tube Lights Glowing In Concrete Floor Room With Reflections Empty Space. Alien, Spaceship, Future, Arch. Flicker. 3D Rendering
Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:05Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
VJ Fractal pink kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
hd00:11VJ Fractal pink kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. More sets footage in my portfolio.
VJ Fractal grey kaleidoscopic background.Background grey motion with fractal design on black background. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. Light Tunnel. Seamless loop.
hd00:11VJ Fractal grey kaleidoscopic background.Background grey motion with fractal design on black background. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. Light Tunnel. Seamless loop.
Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:30Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, music videos, video art, holiday show, party, Also useful for motion designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
VJ Fractal blue kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design on black background. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. Light Tunnel. Seamless loop.
hd00:11VJ Fractal blue kaleidoscopic background. Background motion with fractal design on black background. Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. Light Tunnel. Seamless loop.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, stage design, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens and projection mapping show ...
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, stage design, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens and projection mapping show ...

Related video keywords