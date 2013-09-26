0
Stock video
Model rocket launch, slow motion
P
By Pathos Media
- Stock footage ID: 4754411
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|240.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:44squirrel cage filament light bulb, retro style glowing round bright globe moving slowly in a shadow black backdrop
hd00:10Ontario, Canada December 2010 Winter snowstorm and blizzard leaves hundreds trapped and stranded in southwestern Ontario in December 2010
Related stock videos
4k00:23Big Heavy Rocket (Space Launch System) Launch. Slow Motion. Full 3D Animation. 4K. Ultra High Definition. 3840x2160.
4k00:26Night Takeoff Of Space Launch System. Aerial View. Slow Motion. 3D Animation. 4K. Ultra High Definition. 3840x2160.
4k00:11Space Shuttle launch in slow motion. (NASA logo removed) Elements furnished by NASA. Broadcast quality animation rendered at 16-bit color depth. 4K UHD.
4k00:12Commercial space rocket flying into sky with bright flames and exhaust smoke. 4K at 120 fps slow motion.