0
Stock video
Camera pan on a man playing flamenco with a spanish guitar with strings muted
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4639148
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|236.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:11Right hand over the guitar hole playing flamenco with a spanish guitar seen from a high angle view
Related stock videos
hd00:27Beautiful couple dancing latin dance . Professional dancers dancing flamenco, rumba or salsa on red background. Couple in spanish dress performs dance movement. Shot ARRI ALEXA Cinema Camera .
hd00:17Acoustic, classic, wooden guitar. Brown guitar. Musician plays work. Measured play flamenco. Black background. Fast guitar solo. Six strings. Pluck the strings. Playing with your fingers. Rock'n'roll.
hd01:00Beautiful couple dancing latin dance . Professional dancers dancing flamenco, rumba or salsa on red background. Pair in spanish dress performs dance movement. Shot ARRI ALEXA Camera in Slow Motion
4k00:29Aerial view from drone of man and woman dancing flamenco in park. Spanish people and traditional dance in Andalusia, Spain. Dancers performing traditional show in park. Couple and music arts
hd00:14Acoustic, classic, wooden guitar. Brown guitar. Musician plays work. Measured play flamenco. Black background. Fast guitar solo. Six strings. Pluck the strings. Playing with your fingers. Rock'n'roll.