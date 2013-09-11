 
Stock video

Hand strumming guitar strings seen from a high angle view

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 4639133
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV162.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

The man is playing the guitar. Fingers on the strings.
hd00:24The man is playing the guitar. Fingers on the strings.
The people playing guitar. He play acoustic guitar yellow color. Left hand touch chord and right hand finglestyle.
hd00:10The people playing guitar. He play acoustic guitar yellow color. Left hand touch chord and right hand finglestyle.
Man Playing an Acoustic Guitar. Slow movement of the vibrating string. Slow motion in 180 fps. Close-up neck guitar. Musician clamps the chords on the guitar frets. Hands of a young man playing the
hd00:30Man Playing an Acoustic Guitar. Slow movement of the vibrating string. Slow motion in 180 fps. Close-up neck guitar. Musician clamps the chords on the guitar frets. Hands of a young man playing the
Man Playing an Acoustic Guitar. Slow motion. Close-up neck guitar. Musician clamps the chords on the guitar frets. Hands of a young man playing the brass strings of a guitar.
4k00:22Man Playing an Acoustic Guitar. Slow motion. Close-up neck guitar. Musician clamps the chords on the guitar frets. Hands of a young man playing the brass strings of a guitar.
Los Angeles, CA / USA - Dec 4 2018: Man Strumming Acoustic Taylor Guitar
hd00:17Los Angeles, CA / USA - Dec 4 2018: Man Strumming Acoustic Taylor Guitar
Los Angeles, CA / USA - Dec 4 2018: Man Strumming Acoustic Taylor Guitar
hd00:35Los Angeles, CA / USA - Dec 4 2018: Man Strumming Acoustic Taylor Guitar
Playing at acoustic guitar
hd00:20Playing at acoustic guitar
Related stock videos

Man lead guitarist playing electrical guitar on concert stage slow motion
hd00:12Man lead guitarist playing electrical guitar on concert stage slow motion
Guitars in live action at a concert (rack focus)
hd00:10Guitars in live action at a concert (rack focus)
Guitarist performs on stage. Performing in slow motion. Closeup guitar view. Metal concert. Rock gig. Guitar strings. Rock music band. Music player. Electric guitar. Young music artist. Grunge concert
hd00:09Guitarist performs on stage. Performing in slow motion. Closeup guitar view. Metal concert. Rock gig. Guitar strings. Rock music band. Music player. Electric guitar. Young music artist. Grunge concert
Young guitarist of a punk band playing outdoors. Old movie.
hd00:24Young guitarist of a punk band playing outdoors. Old movie.
GUITARIST ON SCENE raises the guitar up, spectators applaud. The guitarist performs on stage. Stage light, smoke. From above fall golden confetti, Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
hd00:22GUITARIST ON SCENE raises the guitar up, spectators applaud. The guitarist performs on stage. Stage light, smoke. From above fall golden confetti, Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
A silhouette of a guitar player sitting on a stool
hd00:30A silhouette of a guitar player sitting on a stool
Male guitarist playing electric bass guitar on a rock concert in a club. Red lighting, hands closeup.
4k00:23Male guitarist playing electric bass guitar on a rock concert in a club. Red lighting, hands closeup.
playing guitar solo
hd00:27playing guitar solo

