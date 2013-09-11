0
Stock video
Hand strumming guitar strings seen from a high angle view
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4639133
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|162.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.5 MB
