0
Stock video
Camera pan until see hands playing flamenco with a spanish guitar seen from the guitar headstock
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4639130
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|141.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:15Seville, SPAIN - July 22 2020: Flamenco dancers in Spanish Square in the centre of Seville. Is the capital of Andalucía full of culture, music and art. Is the birthplace of flamenco. Right pan