0
Stock video
Hands playing flamenco with a spanish guitar seen from the guitar headstock
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4639124
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|212 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:09MADRID - MARCH 9: Woman dances in flamenco style with castanets and musicians support at small stage in cafe on 9 March 2012 in Madrid, Spain. Youth unemployment in Spain has exceeded 43% in 2011
hd00:17Acoustic, classic, wooden guitar. Brown guitar. Musician plays work. Measured play flamenco. Black background. Fast guitar solo. Six strings. Pluck the strings. Playing with your fingers. Rock'n'roll.
hd00:14Acoustic, classic, wooden guitar. Brown guitar. Musician plays work. Measured play flamenco. Black background. Fast guitar solo. Six strings. Pluck the strings. Playing with your fingers. Rock'n'roll.