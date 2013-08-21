0
Stock video
Cross or Garden spider (Araneus diadematus) sitting in the middle of its net, surroundet by wrapped-up winged ants. The spider is part of the family Araneidae - orbweavers
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 4496225
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|136.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07Entraped pray insect being rolled in silky web by spider 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Close-up of big spider and pray shallow DOF animal 4K 3840X2160 UHD video