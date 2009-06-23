 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Life Ring at Sea

S

By Starbird Productions

  • Stock footage ID: 448387
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV284.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

MIAMI BEACH - AUGUST 22: Panning video of the newly constructed South Pointe Park Fishing Pier in Miami Beach FL USA.
hd00:19MIAMI BEACH - AUGUST 22: Panning video of the newly constructed South Pointe Park Fishing Pier in Miami Beach FL USA.
Keys of Florida seven
hd00:15Keys of Florida seven
Cutting sheet metal production by laser cutting cell machine with straight scale. Servo-electric punching technology working with material in factory. Metalworking by jet cut. Industrial cutter tool
4k00:39Cutting sheet metal production by laser cutting cell machine with straight scale. Servo-electric punching technology working with material in factory. Metalworking by jet cut. Industrial cutter tool
Patio View. Exterior shot of a beachside view from a back patio.
hd00:11Patio View. Exterior shot of a beachside view from a back patio.
aerial warehouse drone shot, distribution centre in industrial area
4k00:21aerial warehouse drone shot, distribution centre in industrial area
A wooden carved sign saying Cala De Mijas at the start of the boardwalk on the Beach near Cala De Mijas.
4k00:09A wooden carved sign saying Cala De Mijas at the start of the boardwalk on the Beach near Cala De Mijas.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE) - circa January, 2020: Driverless Subway Train Departing from Metro Station. Modern Public Transportation in Middle East City
hd00:22DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE) - circa January, 2020: Driverless Subway Train Departing from Metro Station. Modern Public Transportation in Middle East City
Aerial view of Wind turbines Energy Production - 4k aerial shot on sunset. 4k drone footage turbines at sunrise
4k00:18Aerial view of Wind turbines Energy Production - 4k aerial shot on sunset. 4k drone footage turbines at sunrise
See all

Related stock videos

Side shot of a blue car driving in a city street at night
4k00:08Side shot of a blue car driving in a city street at night
Crowds of people riding bikes in large city avenue. Green environmental movement. Commuters going to work by bicycling to work.
hd00:07Crowds of people riding bikes in large city avenue. Green environmental movement. Commuters going to work by bicycling to work.
Tel Aviv Aerial View Time Lapse - From Night to Day Timelapse
hd00:21Tel Aviv Aerial View Time Lapse - From Night to Day Timelapse
This video was taken on the way on a roadtrip from Austin, Texas to Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg, Texas/ On the Road Again/This video highlights the essence of Texas road trips.
hd00:09This video was taken on the way on a roadtrip from Austin, Texas to Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg, Texas/ On the Road Again/This video highlights the essence of Texas road trips.
4K Sail Fills with Wind, Sailing in Summer Sun, Sunlight Lens Flare into Camera
4k00:194K Sail Fills with Wind, Sailing in Summer Sun, Sunlight Lens Flare into Camera
Aerial view: The car drives on the road in total darkness. 4k
4k00:27Aerial view: The car drives on the road in total darkness. 4k
Car vehicles driving at night on long bridge 4K. Curved viaduct bridge above forest, traffic jam at night. Vehicles standing with shiny headlights.
4k00:23Car vehicles driving at night on long bridge 4K. Curved viaduct bridge above forest, traffic jam at night. Vehicles standing with shiny headlights.
Transmission of coronavirus COVID 19 in public transport. Yellow handrails in an empty moving bus during quarantine. Blue color of seats, perspective. Public transport.
hd00:10Transmission of coronavirus COVID 19 in public transport. Yellow handrails in an empty moving bus during quarantine. Blue color of seats, perspective. Public transport.

Related video keywords