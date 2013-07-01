0
Stock video
Sunrise at wheat field with sun shining through ears
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 4173727
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|320.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:10SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: People riding upside down extreme rail roller coaster attraction in amusement park at golden sunset. Rail looping coaster ride over the setting sun.
4k00:22Silhouette of an excavator that loads sand into a truck at sunset. Concept construction and heavy industry, machine will be used in heavy industry business. Slow motion footage.
hd00:29Silhouette of an excavator that loads sand into a truck at sunset. Concept construction and heavy industry, machine will be used in heavy industry business. Slow motion footage.
4k00:14Silhouette of excavator. Dredge digs ground and loading tipper. Digger machine digging hole. Excavation of canal. Dump truck,tracked,bagger,backhoe,shovel,sunny blue sky,sun in background,backlight.
hd00:16Scenic Driftwood beach tree with sand and horizon with the ocean in the background. Very few clouds interupt the gradient sky. Location: Jekyll Island, Georgia, USA
Related stock videos
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
hd00:21Aerial: Stock footage Flying over a golden corn field in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
4k00:24SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP DOF Glow of sunset on beautiful vast yellow field of ripe wheat plants in Tuscany, Italy. Ripe seeds in dry wheat heads on big field in idyllic countryside at golden light sunrise
4k00:19Aerial, Flight above rural countryside landscape with growing corn field with morning sunrise beautiful light.
Related video keywords
1920x1080pagriculturalagriculturebeambeginningbrightcerealcountrysidecropdaydryduskearendingeveningfarmfieldfoodgoldengraingrowthharvestinghorizonlandscapemonoculturemorningmotionnaturenobodyorganicoutdoorsplantquietrayriperuralshakenshinesilhouetteskystemstrawsunsunlightsunrisetranquilwheatwindyellow