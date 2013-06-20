0
Stock video
Businessman wearing sunglasses and sitting in his convertible car
w
- Stock footage ID: 4111441
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Portrait of an old woman with wrinkles in an open car window. The grandmother with gray hair goes in transport.
4k00:12Bearded man in glasses and white shirt driving a car in sunny weather and swears at others behind the scenes
4k00:09Concentrated young businesswoman is checking messages on her mobile on the backseat of taxi while driver is driving her to the office. View through front car window.
Related stock videos
hd00:18Businessman sits in sun with arm hanging out of car window yelling at car in front of him before exiting the car with rage.
4k00:06Young handsome man on a yacht. Serious businessman in sunglasses in a suit. Stylish modern guy on deck topside with lifebuoy. Luxury VIP model sitting
4k00:12Businessman Looking Through Plane Window Business Trip Vacation Holiday Sunglasses Reflection Success Travel Transportation Concept
Same model in other videos
hd00:10Group of doctors using a laptop together in a meeting room , Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
hd00:12Smiling doctor working in office on his computer , Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic