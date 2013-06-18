0
Stock video
1940s - Women of leisure show off their fashions in the 1940s.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 4097881
Video clip length: 01:39FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 3:2Standard footage license
|SD
|$65
|720 × 480
|MOV
|88.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:30FEIRA, PORTUGAL - MAY 25: Teatro de montemuro from Portugal during the Imaginarius event on May 25, 2013 in Feira, Portugal.
hd00:56KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 8, 2017. Ukrainian Fashion Week. Demonstration of clothes at fashion show. Catwalk. A group of models go along the catwalk during the fashion show.
hd00:06MOSCOW - JAN 25, 2017: Women in prison uniform at Passenger performance in Moscow Theater New Opera
4k00:55KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 4, 2017. Performance of models on fashion show.Catwalk during fashion show. Model on the catwalk. Models. Trend, style. Fashion industry trend and style.
hd00:13BANGKOK,THAILAND - FEBRUARY 22, 2016: Unidentified Thai people and monks during Buddhist ceremony Magha Puja Day in Wat Phra Dhammakaya
hd00:08LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 2016: Fashion designer Sue Wong briefs models before her Fall Show 2016 at Avante Garde Magazine Masquerade Ball at The Exchange in Downtown LA. Long shot, hand held
Related stock videos
4k00:11October 23, 1915. New York City. Over 25,000 Women Marched up Fifth Avenue in New York City to advocate for Women’s Suffrage and the Right To Vote. 4K Overscan of 16mm Film Print.
hd01:55CIRCA 1945 - The destruction on buildings and civilians of Hiroshima is shown after the atomic bomb was dropped (narrated in 1946).
sd01:271940s - Survivors of the Holocaust are discovered by Allied forces at concentration camps after World War 2
hd00:49CIRCA 1946 - In this comedy movie, a broadcaster is reunited with his girlfriend and kisses her in the middle of the radio station.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32CIRCA 1938 - Adolf Hitler joins forces with Benito Mussolini, and Nazi soldiers are seen occupying Austria and Sudentland of Czechoslovakia.
4k00:33CIRCA 1941 - In this Frank Capra documentary, Russian sailors play the music accompanying traditional Russian dancers (narrated in 1943).
4k00:31CIRCA 1945 - Men and women of the US Navy celebrate the end of World War two V-J Day with civilians in Seattle Washington.