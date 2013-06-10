0
Stock video
MOSCOW - JUNE 4:( Timelapse) The busy highway in the outskirts of Moscow.On the background of cars seen Butovo district June 4, 2013, Moscow Russia.
s
By soft_light
- Stock footage ID: 4047244
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|425.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17commuters on Highway A27 and train crossing on bridge at Utrecht during the evening rush, Utrecht, The Netherlands, July 12th 2019
hd00:17 MELBOURNE - NOVEMBER 2013 - Hyper lapse of highway enter to Melbourne from West Gate Free-way
4k00:06Blue Hour Timelapse Of Light Trails Of Traffic On Freeway Leading Towards Kuala Lumpur Skyline
4k00:16EDISON, NEW JERSEY – June 27 2014: Heavy Traffic on Highway on June 27 2014 in Edison, New Jersey, USA
Related stock videos
4k00:31Aerial view of Luzhniki Metro Bridge, also known as Metromost, heavy traffic in the evening, Moscow river and city skyline during sunset. Big city life concept.
4k00:07Timelapse of busy crossroad at modern european city. Modern City at Night. Cars, Lights, Contemporary Buildings in front of Moscow City. Cinematic View of beautiful town at Night.
4k00:10Sadovoe ring evening road traffic. Center of Moscow night illumination. Aerial drone from above view to moving cars. Stalin skyscrapers and modern business centers at background.
4k00:26Sadovoe ring evening road traffic. Center of Moscow night illumination. Aerial drone from above view to moving cars. Stalin skyscrapers and modern business centers at background.
Related video keywords
autoautobahnautomobilebridgecarcitydaydaylightdrivefastglobalgoheavyhighwayhorizonthotinfrastructurelinemainmanymassmoscowmoscow citynetworkpollutionroadroad constructionroad markingsroad turnrouterowrushsmogspeedstreetsystemthroughtime lapsetimelapsetowntraffictransittransporttransportationtraveltubingurbanvehiclewarming