0
Stock video
Cutting squid on a cutting board
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 3970138
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|140.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:09Woman holding a knife and cutting potatos on a wooden chop board. She is preparing a meal at home.
hd00:12Chef hands cutting meat at kitchen. Closeup chef hands cutting chicken fillet in slow motion. Close up male professional poultry meat at workplace. Man hands slicing chicken meat with knife
Related stock videos
4k00:10Fresh Seafood, Different Sea Fish in Ice Sold on Showcase on the Street Market. Seafood Bazaar in night Market of Egypt. Sale of exotic fish for tourists on the street.
4k00:054K UHD Dolly backward: Variety of luxury fresh seafood, Lobster salmon mackerel crayfish prawn octopus mussel and scallop, on ice background with frozen icy smoke. Fresh frozen seafood on ice concept
4k00:18Sardine, shrimp, squid on sticks on fire are fried in a boat. Typical "espetos" food of Spain, Costa del Sol, Malaga. Traditional food.
4k00:12Paella traditional Spanish food. Person putts seafood paella from the fry pan to plate. Paella with with mussels, king prawns, langoustine and squids. Person cooking paella. Dinner. Slow motion 4K
hd00:16Rings of calamari are frying in the boiling oil on the open fire, grilling squid, seafood meal, asian cuisine, cooking outside
4k00:16How to making Japanese food : Takoyaki. Japanese snack made of a wheat flour-based batter and cooked in a special molded pan. It is typically filled with minced or diced octopus, tempura scraps.