0
Stock video
Cutting onion on a cutting board
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 3970135
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|279.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16Woman pours green tea from teapot into a couple of cups, which stands on a table surrounded by various kinds of tea
4k00:38Home cooking - Mincing onion on small bamboo cutting board using chef knife while more onion and large zucchini in the background on the counter top.
hd00:10unhealthy eating, diabetes, object and drinks concept - coffee cup full of lump sugar on wooden table with cream or milk in jug
Related stock videos
4k00:15Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Cuts of Colorful Vegetables and Water Drops on Black background at 1000fps.
hd00:23Farmer's Market: Farmer Hands Holding Vegetable Box Full Of Fresh Organic Potato, Carrot, Onion, Pepper, Tomat, Cucumber, Cabbage, Beet. Harvest Agriculture Industry Concept. Organic Farm Food Harvest
hd00:11Great Burger with beef cutlet, tomatoes, mushrooms and cucumbers with melted cheese rotates on a wooden Board on light background.
4k00:11Vegetable Fresh Salad Food Healthy Meal Mediterranean Kitchen Vegetarian Diet Olive Oil. Closeup Pour Olive Oil on Fresh Salad. Close up Healthy Lunch, Colorful Food Onion Cucumber Radish. Slow Motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Tasty Mexican meat tacos served with various vegetables and salsa. With sides in ceramic bowls around. Top view composition.
4k00:29Asian oriental food composition in colorful dishware, served on stone, top view. Chinese, vietnamese, thai cuisine set. With copy space
4k00:37Hamburger heaven. The last food shot you will ever need. Mouthwatering crispy french fries falling super slow motion. Shot on phantom flex, 4k 1000fps. Get this shot before someone else gobbles it up.