 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Flouring two bananas on a white table

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3970126
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV242.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Home made cookies
4k00:27Home made cookies
Step by step. Rolling sugar cookie dough with metal rolling pin.
hd00:58Step by step. Rolling sugar cookie dough with metal rolling pin.
Blind baking
hd00:18Blind baking
A woman rolls out the dough for making dumplings. Next on the table are blueberries for filling.
hd00:18A woman rolls out the dough for making dumplings. Next on the table are blueberries for filling.
Short crust pastry being rolled out
hd00:27Short crust pastry being rolled out
Step by step. Rolling sugar cookie dough with metal rolling pin.
hd00:54Step by step. Rolling sugar cookie dough with metal rolling pin.
Calzone being prepared: dough being folded over the filling
hd00:19Calzone being prepared: dough being folded over the filling
Top view of a Baker folding the dough and shaping it into a loaf of bread
4k00:20Top view of a Baker folding the dough and shaping it into a loaf of bread
See all

Related stock videos

Vegan protein sources
hd00:36Vegan protein sources
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
4k00:25Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
modern nordic kitchen in loft apartment. 3D rendering
hd00:08modern nordic kitchen in loft apartment. 3D rendering
Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
hd00:07Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
Waiter is pouring champagne. Pour the champagne into a glass. Bartender pouring champagne into glass, close-up. Champagne pouring in glass.
hd00:06Waiter is pouring champagne. Pour the champagne into a glass. Bartender pouring champagne into glass, close-up. Champagne pouring in glass.
Multiracial happy young people eating pizza in pizzeria, black and white cheerful students enjoying meal dining sitting together at restaurant table, diverse hungry friends sharing lunch at meeting
hd00:23Multiracial happy young people eating pizza in pizzeria, black and white cheerful students enjoying meal dining sitting together at restaurant table, diverse hungry friends sharing lunch at meeting

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

MACRO, DOF, SLOW MOTION: Fragrant colorful peppercorns bounce out of the metal frying pan after falling onto the table. Cool shot of pepper flakes and whole peppercorns falling along with a pan.
4k00:18MACRO, DOF, SLOW MOTION: Fragrant colorful peppercorns bounce out of the metal frying pan after falling onto the table. Cool shot of pepper flakes and whole peppercorns falling along with a pan.
Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
4k00:15Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Organic homegrown peppercorns bounce out of the frying pan that falls onto the table. Flavorful and aromatic pepper seeds come falling down onto a kitchen counter in metal pan
4k00:20SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Organic homegrown peppercorns bounce out of the frying pan that falls onto the table. Flavorful and aromatic pepper seeds come falling down onto a kitchen counter in metal pan
Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
4k00:27Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen

Related video keywords