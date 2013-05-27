0
Stock video
Flouring two bananas on a white table
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 3970126
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|242.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18A woman rolls out the dough for making dumplings. Next on the table are blueberries for filling.
Related stock videos
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
4k00:25Closeup shot of hands of senior bakery chef applying flour on dough, old man kneading dough, making bread using traditional recipe, isolated on black background 4k footage
hd00:10Happy multiracial young people friends talking laughing at group meeting sharing cafe table, diverse students drinking coffee having fun together enjoy multi-ethnic friendship pleasant conversation
hd00:07Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
hd00:06Waiter is pouring champagne. Pour the champagne into a glass. Bartender pouring champagne into glass, close-up. Champagne pouring in glass.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18MACRO, DOF, SLOW MOTION: Fragrant colorful peppercorns bounce out of the metal frying pan after falling onto the table. Cool shot of pepper flakes and whole peppercorns falling along with a pan.
4k00:20SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Organic homegrown peppercorns bounce out of the frying pan that falls onto the table. Flavorful and aromatic pepper seeds come falling down onto a kitchen counter in metal pan