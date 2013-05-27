 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cooking mussels with water in a frying pan

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3970114
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV167.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Colors in Motion.Bubbles of acrylic paint and oil.
4k00:30Colors in Motion.Bubbles of acrylic paint and oil.
Tubifex worm under a microscope, the Naididae family, type Annelida, lives on the bottom of reservoirs, in polluted streams and rivers, feeds on decaying particles, passes sludge through the intestine
4k00:12Tubifex worm under a microscope, the Naididae family, type Annelida, lives on the bottom of reservoirs, in polluted streams and rivers, feeds on decaying particles, passes sludge through the intestine
An impressive view of big pikes caught in a river and placed in a big black bucket with water. The fish is thrown into a pail.
hd00:17An impressive view of big pikes caught in a river and placed in a big black bucket with water. The fish is thrown into a pail.
Macro close up of fly eating a dead fish
hd00:12Macro close up of fly eating a dead fish
Frying bread pieces in oil.
hd00:14Frying bread pieces in oil.
Oysters placed on ice tray
hd00:09Oysters placed on ice tray
Heat coming from the coals. This heat will help in melting the metal used by the blacksmith
4k00:06Heat coming from the coals. This heat will help in melting the metal used by the blacksmith
Intentional noise distortion fx tv transmission: the ominous face of a giant teddybear toy, looking at the camera.
4k00:10Intentional noise distortion fx tv transmission: the ominous face of a giant teddybear toy, looking at the camera.
See all

Related stock videos

Underwater plantation for growing shells, mussels and oyster in the sea
hd00:21Underwater plantation for growing shells, mussels and oyster in the sea
4k Water Boiling in Glass Pot with Lobster
4k00:134k Water Boiling in Glass Pot with Lobster
Restaurant concept. Cooking flambe dish. Traditional pasta with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels. Mouth-watering spaghetti with vongole clams. Slow motion. hd
hd00:26Restaurant concept. Cooking flambe dish. Traditional pasta with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels. Mouth-watering spaghetti with vongole clams. Slow motion. hd
Selling fish in Sai Kung Hong Kong - close up of stripey live lobster in water filled plastic containers on moving on deck of small boat
4k00:11Selling fish in Sai Kung Hong Kong - close up of stripey live lobster in water filled plastic containers on moving on deck of small boat
Selling fish in Sai Kung Hong Kong - close up of live lobster in water filled plastic containers on moving on deck of small boat
4k00:13Selling fish in Sai Kung Hong Kong - close up of live lobster in water filled plastic containers on moving on deck of small boat
Underwater plantation for growing shells, mussels and oyster in the sea
hd00:15Underwater plantation for growing shells, mussels and oyster in the sea
Underwater plantation for growing shells, mussels and oyster in the sea
hd00:17Underwater plantation for growing shells, mussels and oyster in the sea
Oyster farm
hd00:20Oyster farm

Related video keywords