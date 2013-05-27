 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cooking rice with meat and vegetables

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3967849
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV187.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

omelette fried in a pan
4k00:17omelette fried in a pan
closeup view at big white plate with many fried eggs with yellow yolks
hd00:06closeup view at big white plate with many fried eggs with yellow yolks
Mixing boiling vegetable and meat
4k00:17Mixing boiling vegetable and meat
Thai noodles with fish curry sauce or vermicelli solution
hd00:13Thai noodles with fish curry sauce or vermicelli solution
Red curry with rice and egg in plate, Thai food
hd00:16Red curry with rice and egg in plate, Thai food
baked mashed potato with ingredient
4k00:13baked mashed potato with ingredient
Close up of cooking hungarian potatoes with noodles stewed with paprika and onions in a cauldron ( stew-pot ) on a campfire, native 60fps RX10 video - close up view
hd00:24Close up of cooking hungarian potatoes with noodles stewed with paprika and onions in a cauldron ( stew-pot ) on a campfire, native 60fps RX10 video - close up view
Bowl with milk and thrown yellow cornflakes in it in slow motion. Close up of preparing tasty breakfast from cereals and dairy product. Cooking morning meal. Concept of nutrition and ready to eat food
hd00:31Bowl with milk and thrown yellow cornflakes in it in slow motion. Close up of preparing tasty breakfast from cereals and dairy product. Cooking morning meal. Concept of nutrition and ready to eat food
See all

Related stock videos

Chinese food set. Chinese noodles, fried rice with chicken, tom yum soup, spring rolls, deep fried fish and udon. Top view. Asian style food concept composition.
4k00:29Chinese food set. Chinese noodles, fried rice with chicken, tom yum soup, spring rolls, deep fried fish and udon. Top view. Asian style food concept composition.
Basmati rice on a delicious background and wood floor passes in front of the camera in slow motion. Macro, 4K, Phantom Camera,Very Close-up, 900 fps video.
4k00:14Basmati rice on a delicious background and wood floor passes in front of the camera in slow motion. Macro, 4K, Phantom Camera,Very Close-up, 900 fps video.
Healthy Asian vegan lunch served in rustic cafe. Two people eating their healthy vegan meals with chopsticks.
hd00:09Healthy Asian vegan lunch served in rustic cafe. Two people eating their healthy vegan meals with chopsticks.
The cook makes paella on the open fire in the big hot pan, grill anf barbecue, spanish food, paella with seafood, food cooking outdoors
hd00:14The cook makes paella on the open fire in the big hot pan, grill anf barbecue, spanish food, paella with seafood, food cooking outdoors
SLOW MOTION: cook makes asian noodles in wok. A versatile round-bottomed cooking vessel, originating from China. Asian food cooking.
hd00:24SLOW MOTION: cook makes asian noodles in wok. A versatile round-bottomed cooking vessel, originating from China. Asian food cooking.
Biryani Mutton lamb or beef biryani with basmati rice very famous Indian rice dish. Hyderabadi biriyani from Hyderabad, India also called dum biryani. Kashmiri mutton Gosht Biryani from Kerala India
hd00:09Biryani Mutton lamb or beef biryani with basmati rice very famous Indian rice dish. Hyderabadi biriyani from Hyderabad, India also called dum biryani. Kashmiri mutton Gosht Biryani from Kerala India
Chef at an eel restaurant cooks eel kabayaki.
4k00:15Chef at an eel restaurant cooks eel kabayaki.
Fresh cooked chicken biryani served in plate.Steam rising from fresh chicken biryani.
hd00:17Fresh cooked chicken biryani served in plate.Steam rising from fresh chicken biryani.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

A chef's hand sprinkles herbs onto a plate of fish, rice and salad in a restaurant kitchen in slow motion. Closeup 4k Phantom Flex camera.
4k00:38A chef's hand sprinkles herbs onto a plate of fish, rice and salad in a restaurant kitchen in slow motion. Closeup 4k Phantom Flex camera.
Delicious fried rice with chicken and vegetables served in pan. Placed on white wooden table. Slow motion video.
4k00:28Delicious fried rice with chicken and vegetables served in pan. Placed on white wooden table. Slow motion video.
Asian take away or delivery food concept. Paper boxes placed on white wooden table
4k00:29Asian take away or delivery food concept. Paper boxes placed on white wooden table
Asian take away or delivery food concept. Paper boxes placed on white wooden table. With various oriental dishes. Slow motion spin video
4k00:30Asian take away or delivery food concept. Paper boxes placed on white wooden table. With various oriental dishes. Slow motion spin video

Related video keywords