 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Rice falling in a bowl

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3967843
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV110.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Closeup pouring tea into glass mug
4k00:17Closeup pouring tea into glass mug
Hot tea, lemon, vitamins for people in winter and in summer.
hd00:11Hot tea, lemon, vitamins for people in winter and in summer.
A young girl rubs cheese in a special mechanical grater with a transparent glass on a wooden table
hd00:15A young girl rubs cheese in a special mechanical grater with a transparent glass on a wooden table
Cup of coffee with milk
hd00:33Cup of coffee with milk
Step by step. Mixing ingredients to make dough for empanadas.
hd00:16Step by step. Mixing ingredients to make dough for empanadas.
Making herbal tea. Pour Water Into A Glass cup And Herbal Tea
4k00:24Making herbal tea. Pour Water Into A Glass cup And Herbal Tea
Orange sauce pours in a little glass bowl
4k00:07Orange sauce pours in a little glass bowl
stirring tea with fresh lemon and dried fruit in a glass teapot
hd00:29stirring tea with fresh lemon and dried fruit in a glass teapot
See all

Related stock videos

Chinese food set. Chinese noodles, fried rice with chicken, tom yum soup, spring rolls, deep fried fish and udon. Top view. Asian style food concept composition.
4k00:29Chinese food set. Chinese noodles, fried rice with chicken, tom yum soup, spring rolls, deep fried fish and udon. Top view. Asian style food concept composition.
Various Indian dishes on a table. Spicy chicken Tikka Masala in iron pan. Served with rice, naan and spices. Set of different kind Indian food.
4k00:29Various Indian dishes on a table. Spicy chicken Tikka Masala in iron pan. Served with rice, naan and spices. Set of different kind Indian food.
Basmati rice on a delicious background and wood floor passes in front of the camera in slow motion. Macro, 4K, Phantom Camera,Very Close-up, 900 fps video.
4k00:14Basmati rice on a delicious background and wood floor passes in front of the camera in slow motion. Macro, 4K, Phantom Camera,Very Close-up, 900 fps video.
Asian Food, Sushi Restaurant and Drinks
hd00:33Asian Food, Sushi Restaurant and Drinks
Assorted indian sri-lanka food set on wooden background. Dishes and appetisers of indeed cuisine, rice, lentils, paneer, samosa, spices, masala. Bowls and plates with indian food top view chicken
4k00:20Assorted indian sri-lanka food set on wooden background. Dishes and appetisers of indeed cuisine, rice, lentils, paneer, samosa, spices, masala. Bowls and plates with indian food top view chicken
Traditional Turkish dish. Turkish style rice. Slow motion.( Turkish pilav)
hd00:09Traditional Turkish dish. Turkish style rice. Slow motion.( Turkish pilav)
Delicious hot pancakes with fresh blueberries and natural maple syrup
hd00:09Delicious hot pancakes with fresh blueberries and natural maple syrup
Assortment of various kinds of Indian cousine on dark rusty table. Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter, Nilgiri, Daal Tarka. Served with fried rice, naan bread and spices.
4k00:29Assortment of various kinds of Indian cousine on dark rusty table. Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter, Nilgiri, Daal Tarka. Served with fried rice, naan bread and spices.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
4k00:30Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
Asian oriental food composition in colorful dishware, served on stone, top view. Chinese, vietnamese, thai cuisine set. With copy space
4k00:29Asian oriental food composition in colorful dishware, served on stone, top view. Chinese, vietnamese, thai cuisine set. With copy space
Various superfoods in smal bowls on dark rusty background. Superfood as rice, lentil, beans, peas, goji, flaxseed, buckwheat, couscous, chickpeas Above view Flat lay
4k00:30Various superfoods in smal bowls on dark rusty background. Superfood as rice, lentil, beans, peas, goji, flaxseed, buckwheat, couscous, chickpeas Above view Flat lay
Traditional Indian chicken tikka masala spicy curry meat food in cast iron pan served with naan bread and spices. Flat lay. Top view.
4k00:29Traditional Indian chicken tikka masala spicy curry meat food in cast iron pan served with naan bread and spices. Flat lay. Top view.

Related video keywords