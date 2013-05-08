0
Stock video
Grass
S
- Stock footage ID: 3861128
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|407.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|41.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:26Climate emergency.Climate change. Global warming. Epic spectacular high aerial fly over view of a grass fire in the Okavango Delta, caused by drought and climate change, Southern Africa
hd00:10Natural meadow grass slowly swayed by wind blow. The beautiful green swaying grass field is relaxing & romantic. It waving along wind breeze. Slow motion & copy space. Green environment concept.
4k00:17Thick plumes of dark SMOKE rise from a Amazon rain forest in Brazil that is on fire and burning due to deforestation. Dark yellow, black, and gray smoke billows into the sky.
hd00:46Close up. It is raining outside. Raindrops break into a puddle. water drop on nature background.
hd00:26Pollen flying in air over green trees background. Charming beautiful green nature background.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California