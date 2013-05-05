0
Stock video
Driving on a country dirt road in Sweden in the spring. POV.
E
By Eurospiders
- Stock footage ID: 3839588
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|158.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12subjective image driving through a snowy rural road just outside of Madrid, Spain. Filmed on February 18, 2018.
4k00:07Arthur, Ontario, Canada January 2017 POV dashcam terrible winter driving on snow covered road.
4k00:07Ontario, Canada January 2017 Driving in severe winter weather with snow and blizzard conditions
4k00:13Falling snow in a winter park with snow covered trees white cover on mountain wild top high winds and frozen rivers 4k snowfall christmas misty scene beautiful magical scenery
Related stock videos
hd00:10Aerial shot of off road vehicle riding on route near wheat field. Black pickup truck rides through empty rural road. Flying over car driving at countryside way on summer day. Concept of farming
hd00:08Aerial shot of black pickup truck fast riding through empty rural road. Off road vehicle going on dusty route near field. Flying over car driving at countryside way on summer day. Concept of farming
hd00:13Aerial shot of black pickup truck fast riding through empty rural road. Off road vehicle going on dusty route near field. Flying over car driving at countryside way on summer day. Concept of farming