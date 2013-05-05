 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

STOCKHOLM, MAY 4: Time-lapse of people walking at the Central Station, Stockholm, Sweden, May 4, 2013.

E

By Eurospiders

  • Stock footage ID: 3839543
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV165.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Beijing, China- April, 17, 2020: Chinese people wear protective masks hanging out in big shopping mall, Beijing is reopening and backing to normal life cautiously
hd00:10Beijing, China- April, 17, 2020: Chinese people wear protective masks hanging out in big shopping mall, Beijing is reopening and backing to normal life cautiously
18 October 2016. Time lapse. People in the Great Market Hall. Budapest, Hungary
4k00:1218 October 2016. Time lapse. People in the Great Market Hall. Budapest, Hungary
LONDON - NOV 16 : Inside view of Liverpool Street, since 1874, third busiest railway terminus after Waterloo, Victoria, served 53 million passenger between 2010 - 2011 on Nov 16, 2014, London, UK
hd00:15LONDON - NOV 16 : Inside view of Liverpool Street, since 1874, third busiest railway terminus after Waterloo, Victoria, served 53 million passenger between 2010 - 2011 on Nov 16, 2014, London, UK
BEN THANH MARKET, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, DECEMBER 6, 2015: People who are shopping and selling at Ben Thanh Market. Ben Thanh Market is biggest market in Ho Chi Minh City.
hd00:09BEN THANH MARKET, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, DECEMBER 6, 2015: People who are shopping and selling at Ben Thanh Market. Ben Thanh Market is biggest market in Ho Chi Minh City.
Burnaby, BC, Canada - May 23, 2015 : People buying Tetley tea inside superstore
hd00:10Burnaby, BC, Canada - May 23, 2015 : People buying Tetley tea inside superstore
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - APRIL 4, 2016: Walking in the Kuala Lumpur Sentral railway station with a lot of passengers, the largest station in Malaysia, opened on 16 April 2002
hd00:08KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - APRIL 4, 2016: Walking in the Kuala Lumpur Sentral railway station with a lot of passengers, the largest station in Malaysia, opened on 16 April 2002
TOKYO, JAPAN - CIRCA MARCH, 2017: Customers inside Bic Camera Store. Bic Camera Inc is a consumer electronics retailer chain in Japan. Currently, it has 41 stores in Japan.
4k00:07TOKYO, JAPAN - CIRCA MARCH, 2017: Customers inside Bic Camera Store. Bic Camera Inc is a consumer electronics retailer chain in Japan. Currently, it has 41 stores in Japan.
BUKIT BINTANG, KUALA LUMPUR - JUNE 2019 : People walking at Jalan Alor Night Market, Bukit Bintang. A famous tourists attraction.
4k00:10BUKIT BINTANG, KUALA LUMPUR - JUNE 2019 : People walking at Jalan Alor Night Market, Bukit Bintang. A famous tourists attraction.
See all

Related stock videos

Time lapse of people and vehicles at pedestrian crossing intersection on busy road in central Shanghai, China
hd00:19Time lapse of people and vehicles at pedestrian crossing intersection on busy road in central Shanghai, China
Crowd of People / Commuters Walking / Busy Street. Crowd on a busy street. People walk down a busy street with advertising, billboards, cars and public transport. Slow motion. (av18263c)
4k01:54Crowd of People / Commuters Walking / Busy Street. Crowd on a busy street. People walk down a busy street with advertising, billboards, cars and public transport. Slow motion. (av18263c)
TL/ZO Asia, China, Hong Kong, 11-15-2019, Zoom Out Time lapse of people crossing the road using Pedestrian crossing in central shopping district during evening rush hour, aerial view
4k00:18TL/ZO Asia, China, Hong Kong, 11-15-2019, Zoom Out Time lapse of people crossing the road using Pedestrian crossing in central shopping district during evening rush hour, aerial view
Passengers with luggage at a modern Station in 1080p HD with bokeh
hd00:29Passengers with luggage at a modern Station in 1080p HD with bokeh
Tokyo- May 2016: People at Shibuya crossing. 4K resolution
hd00:30Tokyo- May 2016: People at Shibuya crossing. 4K resolution
AMSTERDAM - AUGUST 21: Commuters on bikes in the central area of Amsterdam on August 21, 2014. Amsterdam is the most bicycle-friendly capital city in the world.
4k00:18AMSTERDAM - AUGUST 21: Commuters on bikes in the central area of Amsterdam on August 21, 2014. Amsterdam is the most bicycle-friendly capital city in the world.
Illegal immigrants coming from Guatemala and Honduras make their way to the United States through Mexico.
hd00:14Illegal immigrants coming from Guatemala and Honduras make their way to the United States through Mexico.
New York, Usa, 05.05.2017. Car traffic in Manhattan. The New York Police Department regulates traffic. Dolly shot.
4k00:07New York, Usa, 05.05.2017. Car traffic in Manhattan. The New York Police Department regulates traffic. Dolly shot.

Related video keywords