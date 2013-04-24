 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Inside the car at the car wash

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 3777041
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV446.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV38.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

WASHINGTON, DC 1938: Parade marching carrying large statue down middle of street.
4k00:32WASHINGTON, DC 1938: Parade marching carrying large statue down middle of street.
CIRCA 1940s - A lavish Nazi rally is shown during World War 2 in this German propaganda film
hd00:57CIRCA 1940s - A lavish Nazi rally is shown during World War 2 in this German propaganda film
Grand Palace
hd00:12Grand Palace
CIRCA 1934 Floats travel down the street during the Gala Christmas parade in Birmingham.
sd01:07CIRCA 1934 Floats travel down the street during the Gala Christmas parade in Birmingham.
CIRCA 1954 - The inconveniences of driving, such as traffic jams and parking tickets, threaten to overshadow the joys of having a car.
hd01:11CIRCA 1954 - The inconveniences of driving, such as traffic jams and parking tickets, threaten to overshadow the joys of having a car.
1950s: UNITED STATES: Man opens decorated tabernacle. Angels on tabernacle. Chapel in cathedral. Tabernacle door. Seminarians in chapel
4k00:311950s: UNITED STATES: Man opens decorated tabernacle. Angels on tabernacle. Chapel in cathedral. Tabernacle door. Seminarians in chapel
The Kabuki theatre of Japan in the 1940s, a classical drama of art, culture, and pageantry. (1940s)
sd00:52The Kabuki theatre of Japan in the 1940s, a classical drama of art, culture, and pageantry. (1940s)
CIRCA 1940s - The Kabuki theatre of Japan in the 1940s, a classical drama of art, culture, and pageantry.
sd00:52CIRCA 1940s - The Kabuki theatre of Japan in the 1940s, a classical drama of art, culture, and pageantry.
See all

Related stock videos

carwash
hd00:26carwash
Moscow, Russia - February, 2019: Bentley Bentayga interior in black and cream colors. Closeup view of steering wheel with Bentley logo
hd00:11Moscow, Russia - February, 2019: Bentley Bentayga interior in black and cream colors. Closeup view of steering wheel with Bentley logo
Hoovering car interior at car wash. Cleaning service. Close up vacuum cleaning textile inside the vehicle
4k00:06Hoovering car interior at car wash. Cleaning service. Close up vacuum cleaning textile inside the vehicle
Close up view from inside the car in conveyor tunnel car wash. Washing car with soap and water, rotating brush in automatic car wash service
4k00:08Close up view from inside the car in conveyor tunnel car wash. Washing car with soap and water, rotating brush in automatic car wash service
Hand of employees worker use clean blue cloth to wipe the car after washing in the car wash shop
hd00:10Hand of employees worker use clean blue cloth to wipe the car after washing in the car wash shop
carwash
hd00:16carwash
Moscow, Russia - February, 2019: The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII at dealer showroom. Closeup of wheel
hd00:12Moscow, Russia - February, 2019: The Rolls Royce Phantom VIII at dealer showroom. Closeup of wheel
The finished result after dry cleaning.Two shot
hd00:17The finished result after dry cleaning.Two shot

Related video keywords