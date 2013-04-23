0
Stock video
Rotating brushes at a car wash
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 3772688
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|116.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Aerial, motorboat, yacht calm and relaxing. Luxury powerboat cutting through the water. Southampton, 30ft boat
sd00:09The helicopter Dornier 32 lands at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida circa 1964-MGM PICTURES, UNIVERSAL-INTERNATIONAL NEWSREEL, USA, filmed in 1964
Related stock videos
4k00:08Close up view from inside the car in conveyor tunnel car wash. Washing car with soap and water, rotating brush in automatic car wash service
4k00:10A machine that cleans the streets from garbage, sprinkles water on an old Roman pavement and cleans it with round brushes. Street sweeping machine or car cleaner street.
hd00:07Automatic Tunnel Car Wash - Processes in the complete sequence of washing a black car on a Tunnel automatic car wash - Rollers rotating in the process of washing and polishing the car
hd00:11Automatic Tunnel Car Wash - Processes in the complete sequence of washing a black car on a Tunnel automatic car wash - Rollers rotating in the process of washing and polishing the car
hd00:25March, 12, 2020 - Mariupol, Ukraine. Street sweeper car cleaning city sidewalk paving slabs with pressure washers and rotating brooms outdoors. Road sweeping machine details.