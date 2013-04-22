0
Stock video
A group of boats under a cloudy sky at the ocean
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 3766949
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|188.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Aerial view of a desert island with a clear and transparent sea and a pristine beach. Concept of: holidays, maldives, dream landscapes.
4k00:16Silhouette at sunset of a surfer on the seashore looking at the horizon before venturing off with his surfboard in the ocean waves. Concept of: extreme sport, vacation.
4k00:16Scene of sunrise at beach in Thailand, Nature background summer and holiday moment relaxing-time
hd00:57Cuba beach in Varadero during sunset, the beach is crowded with people swimming in the sea, backlit,silhouette.
Related stock videos
4k00:45Aerial view of lush jungle landscape of San Cristobal island coast, tropical paradise of Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, Galapagos capital, Ecuador
4k00:16Aerial footage of the famous pier at Cape Verde, fishermen with fishermen's wives selling the fish on the pier, taken in Santa Maria beach in Sal Cape Verde Cabo Verde taken with a drone on sunny day
4k00:10New Chums Beach, North Island, New Zealand - Aerial hyperlapse of clouds and boats at New Chums Beach in New Zealand's North Island
4k00:20P1060284-Vast empty ocean on grey cloudy day with choppy seas and white caps in the Gulf of Mexico
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:20Aerial Ascending Shot Of Tourist Enjoying At Beach During Summer Vacation, Drone Flying Over Nautical Vessels Moving In Turquoise Sea Against Cloudy Sky - San Andres, Colombia
4k00:21Aerial Panning Shot Of Abandoned Sailboat In Turquoise Sea, Drone Flying On Sunny Day Against Cloudy Sky - San Andres, Colombia